Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (18-28) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-24)

May 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #47: Nashville Sounds (18-28) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-24)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-5, 7.88) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (3-1, 2.44)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

From the Notes

Wes Benjamin: 25-year-old Wes Benjamin starts for the Sounds tonight. The left-hander is making his 10th start of the season and is 1-5 with an 7.88 ERA while covering 37.2 innings. Benjamin has yielded 47 hits and 18 walks to go with his 30 strikeouts. He last pitched on May 19 in a start against Round Rock. He got a no-decision after allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits in 5.0 innings. Benjamin spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Frisco where he went 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 starts. The southpaw spent nearly two months on the disabled list from June 7-July 31 with a left elbow strain. Despite missing time, Benjamin led the Frisco staff in wins and ranked among team leaders in strikeouts (3rd), starts (T3rd) and innings (4th). In his minor league career, Benjamin is 22-23 with a 4.16 ERA while covering 71 games (68 starts). The Rangers drafted the Illinois native in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Kansas University.

Against Woodford: Nashville has faced Jake Woodford twice in 2019 - May 3 in Nashville and May 14 in Memphis. He has faced the following active Sounds - Davidson: 0-1, K; Granite: 1-5, K; Ibáñez: 1-2; Tocci: 0-3, RBI, BB, K; White: 2-6, 4 K; Wisdom: 0-5, BB, K.

Gotta Get Down on Friday: The Sounds have a 4-1 record on Friday going into tonight's game against Memphis. The lone Friday loss came at home against Memphis (17-2) on Friday, May 3.

Breakthrough at Home: Nashville finally broke through at home with last night's 8-run outburst. The 8 runs scored matches a season-high at home (April 5 vs. Iowa - W, 8-2).

Granite's Slam: Outfielder Zack Granite's 8th inning grand slam last night was the second of his career (August 8, 2017 w/ Triple-A Rochester vs. Columbus) and the first by a Sounds hitter in 2019. The last grand slam by a Sounds hitter prior to Granite's was BJ Boyd's on August 9, 2018 at Colorado Springs.

Davidson's Clutch Knock: Infielder Matt Davidson continues to come through in the clutch for Nashville with 4 more two-out RBI last night, raising his team-high total to 16 on the season. With runners on base this year, Davidson is hitting .270 (20-for-74) with 4 doubles, 6 home runs and 25 RBI.

4 is the Magic Number: Nashville plated 8 runs last night and is now 15-12 when scoring 4 or more runs in a game, and 10-2 in their last 12 games when scoring 4+ runs. When scoring 3 or less the team is 3-16.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Congratulations to Sounds manager @woodrows40 on earning his 600th career win last night!

Jared Plushnick (@PlushnickWX)

Heading out to see the @nashvillesounds tonight? Just a little warm, but don't forget, fireworks after the game! Enjoy! @wkrn @AdamNuse @Chad_Seely @SoundsBooster

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

A WARM night for @FOXNashville fireworks tonight @FirstTNPark for the @nashvillesounds home game. Oh and look who's throwing out the first pitch...@Fox17Kathleen #firsttimeonaweathergraphic

Children's at VUMC (@VUMCchildren)

Thank you for visiting! We always love when you come by.

David Carpenter (@DCarpenter29)

Happy that we could come be a part of y'alls day

