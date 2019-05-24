Tacoma's Five-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Fresno

Tacoma, WA - Kristopher Negron hit his fifth home run of the season and Ryan Court extended his hitting streak to nine games against the Fresno Grizzlies at Cheney Stadium, but the Tacoma Rainiers had their five-game home winning streak halted in a 6-4 final on Thursday night.

With the Rainiers (23-25) trailing Fresno (24-23), 4-1, Negron lined a solo home run over the right field fence. With Tacoma threatening in the bottom of the eighth, Negron legged out an infield single that scored Ryan Court. The 33-year-old went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI in the contest.

The Rainiers, playing under the La Familia de Tacoma moniker for the second time, struck first when Court singled home Braden Bishop for a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. The 30-year-old added a single in Tacoma's eighth inning rally. Over his nine-game tear, the Illinois State product is raking at a .484 clip (15-for-31) with 14 RBI and 10 runs, ranking in the top-10 in the PCL in each category over that span and raising his season batting average from .160 to .339.

Tacoma managed two eighth inning runs, one on a dropped pop-up by second baseman Wilmer Difo off the bat of Jose Lobaton which plated Tim Lopes and the other on Negron's infield knock. The Rainiers left the tying runs stranded in the frame.

Tyler Cloyd (1-3) made the start for the Rainiers and allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings but retired 13 of the final 14 Fresno hitters that he faced. Gerson Bautista gave up two hits and two runs over 1 1/3 frames and Chasen Bradford pitched a perfect ninth with a strikeout.

The Rainiers will battle for the four-game series win against Fresno on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PDT and left-hander Jon Niese (2-1, 5.16) is set to take the mound for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

