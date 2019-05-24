Chupacabras Boot Flying Chanclas 4-3 to Win Series
May 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Chupacabras (28-19) edged the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (28-20) by 4-3 final score in a thrilling series finale of the latest installment of the I-35 Rivalry Series. Round Rock RF Kyle Tucker recorded his 14th home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot that helped pushed the Chupacabras to victory.
Round Rock RHP Ralph Garza (4-1, 7.62) earned his fourth win of the season after limiting San Antonio to two runs on a hit and a walk in 3.0 strong innings of relief. On the losing side, Flying Chanclas RHP Taylor Williams (1-1, 2.00) allowed the go-ahead run on a hit and a walk in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Chupacabras RHP Ronel Blanco picked up his second save with a shutout ninth inning.
The home side jumped on the scoreboard in the second inning as LF Yordan Alvarez jumped aboard via a fielding error by rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers 3B Travis Shaw. After a Jack Mayfield double, DH Taylor Jones grounded out, leaving just enough time for Alvarez to race home from third. An inning later, Round Rock SS Alex De Goti singled prior to Tucker's booming two-run blast, pulling the Chupacabras ahead 3-0.
The visitors found their first run in the fourth inning thanks to a trio of singles from 1B Tyler Saladino, CF Corey Spangenberg and LF Troy Stokes, Jr. In the sixth, Garza walked Spangenberg prior to a two-run shot courtesy of Stokes, Jr. leveling the score at 3-3.
The tie game lasted mere minutes as Round Rock 1B AJ Reed stepped to the plate and launched a solo home run to right field in the home half of the inning, putting the Chupacabras back on top 4-3. After two shutout frames, Blanco emerged for the ninth inning, working around a bases-loaded jam to record his second save of the season and give Round Rock a 5-3 lead in the 16-game I-35 Rivalry Series.
The Chupacabras transform back into the Express on Saturday as the team heads to Nashville to open a six-game series against the Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). Round Rock LHP Cionel Pérez (0-0, 6.51) is set to face Nashville RHP Ronald Herrera (0-3, 14.73). First pitch in the series opener at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2019
- Dodgers Bid Au Revoir to New Orleans - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chupacabras Boot Flying Chanclas 4-3 to Win Series - Round Rock Express
- Flying Chanclas Rally Falls Short - San Antonio Missions
- Omaha Avoids Iowa Sweep - Iowa Cubs
- Gallen and Diaz Shine, 'Cakes Down Dodgers - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Sounds Score 10 Unanswered Runs in Come-From-Behind Win over Memphis - Nashville Sounds
- Ravelo Moves One Shy of Matching Franchise Hitting Streak Mark - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (18-28) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-24) - Nashville Sounds
- Online Voting Now Open for Triple-A All-Star Game - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas and Whataburger Team up to Host Food Drive at Southwest University Park - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Bees Host Memorial Day Weekend Series - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-24) at Nashville Sounds (18-28) - Memphis Redbirds
- Reno Aces Game Notes at El Paso - Reno Aces
- Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (May 25-June 2) - Memphis Redbirds
- Triple-A All-Star Online Voting Now Open - PCL
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio at Round Rock Chupacabras - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Edge Isotopes 1-0 in 10-Inning Thriller - Las Vegas Aviators
- Yadiel Hernandez homers twice as Grizzlies climb over Rainiers 6-4 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Tacoma's Five-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Fresno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Suarez, Rodriguez Combine for Gem - Salt Lake Bees
- Suarez, Rodriguez Combine for Gem - Salt Lake Bees
- Offense shows no sting versus Bees, River Cats fall 7-1 - Sacramento River Cats
- Pitchers' Duel Falls in Las Vegas' Favor - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Pair of Four-Run Innings Lift Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Iowa Nips Omaha 3-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Tomas Continues Hot Week in Aces Loss to El Paso - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Bested by San Antonio in 11-6 Decision - Round Rock Express
- Another Tough Night in the Big Easy - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Spangenberg's Career Night Leads Missions Back to First - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.