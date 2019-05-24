Chupacabras Boot Flying Chanclas 4-3 to Win Series

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Chupacabras (28-19) edged the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (28-20) by 4-3 final score in a thrilling series finale of the latest installment of the I-35 Rivalry Series. Round Rock RF Kyle Tucker recorded his 14th home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot that helped pushed the Chupacabras to victory.

Round Rock RHP Ralph Garza (4-1, 7.62) earned his fourth win of the season after limiting San Antonio to two runs on a hit and a walk in 3.0 strong innings of relief. On the losing side, Flying Chanclas RHP Taylor Williams (1-1, 2.00) allowed the go-ahead run on a hit and a walk in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Chupacabras RHP Ronel Blanco picked up his second save with a shutout ninth inning.

The home side jumped on the scoreboard in the second inning as LF Yordan Alvarez jumped aboard via a fielding error by rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers 3B Travis Shaw. After a Jack Mayfield double, DH Taylor Jones grounded out, leaving just enough time for Alvarez to race home from third. An inning later, Round Rock SS Alex De Goti singled prior to Tucker's booming two-run blast, pulling the Chupacabras ahead 3-0.

The visitors found their first run in the fourth inning thanks to a trio of singles from 1B Tyler Saladino, CF Corey Spangenberg and LF Troy Stokes, Jr. In the sixth, Garza walked Spangenberg prior to a two-run shot courtesy of Stokes, Jr. leveling the score at 3-3.

The tie game lasted mere minutes as Round Rock 1B AJ Reed stepped to the plate and launched a solo home run to right field in the home half of the inning, putting the Chupacabras back on top 4-3. After two shutout frames, Blanco emerged for the ninth inning, working around a bases-loaded jam to record his second save of the season and give Round Rock a 5-3 lead in the 16-game I-35 Rivalry Series.

The Chupacabras transform back into the Express on Saturday as the team heads to Nashville to open a six-game series against the Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). Round Rock LHP Cionel Pérez (0-0, 6.51) is set to face Nashville RHP Ronald Herrera (0-3, 14.73). First pitch in the series opener at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

