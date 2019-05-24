Gallen and Diaz Shine, 'Cakes Down Dodgers

The New Orleans Baby Cakes locked down their second straight series win, taking the finale of a four-game set with a 4-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night.

Zac Gallen earned his PCL-leading sixth win of the season by allowing only one earned run. It came in the first, as Shane Peterson singled with two out then stole second base. Wilkin Castillo's throw went into center field, and Peterson came all the way around to score when Monte Harrison bobbled the ball, giving the Baby Cakes two of their four errors on the night on the same play.

Gallen (6-1) allowed only two more hits the rest of the game, both singles. He struck out six and walked one.

The 'Cakes answered in the bottom half behind singles from Isan Diaz, Lewis Brinson and Yadiel Rivera each lined singles.

Brinson put New Orleans on top with a third-inning double to the wall in left-center, cashing in Harrison's leadoff single. Harrison swiped two bags to expand on his PCL leading mark, now at 19.

Diaz laced a two-run homer in the fifth, his third straight game with a home run. He is the second 'Cake to achieve the feat this season, joining Austin Dean, who went yard in three consecutive contests from May 8-10.

The Dodgers did not advance a runner past first base after the second inning, as Kyle Keller came on to strike out three in two hitless innings of relief and secure his first save.

Justin De Fratus (0-2) scattered four runs and seven hits across seven innings in a losing effort for Oklahoma City.

The Baby Cakes continue their longest homestand of the year on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the first of five meetings against the Iowa Cubs.

