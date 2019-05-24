Omaha Avoids Iowa Sweep

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers (21-27) avoided the sweep as they defeated the Iowa Cubs (29-20) 6-2, Friday at Werner Park.

Trent Giambrone started the game with a bang as he clubbed a leadoff homer. An RBI double from Samir Duenez locked the game in the bottom of the frame, but Iowa quickly re-captured the edge on a Robel Garcia home run to start the second.

It was all Omaha from there as the home team thumped 16 hits for a season high off Iowa pitching. The I-Cubs limited the damage as 11 runners were left stranded and Omaha went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Storm Chasers' offense stayed hot throughout the game as they score a pair in each of the third and sixth innings, before tacking on a final insurance run in the eighth. Seven Omaha batters recorded multi-hit games.

Alec Mills (L, 1-2) was tagged with the loss as five runs were credited to the starter through 5.1 innings of work. On the opposite bump, Foster Griffin (W, 5-1) held Iowa to two runs on three hits through 7.0 frames while fanning nine. Michael Ynoa earned his second save of the season with 2.0 frames of scoreless work.

Postgame Notes:

- Trent Giambrone's home run was his team-leading eighth of the season, but his first since May 2. It was Iowa's first leadoff home run since Chris Coghlan on Aug. 11, 2018 at New Orleans.

- Alec Mills' 15 hits allowed set a career high.

- Iowa has homered in five-straight games.

Iowa heads to New Orleans for a five-game series beginning tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

