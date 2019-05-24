Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (May 25-June 2)

May 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park tomorrow for 10 games in nine days through Sunday, June 2, welcoming the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) to Downtown Memphis.

The homestand features three postgame fireworks shows, with Terminix Saturday Fireworks tomorrow and June 1 and a special Memorial Day edition of fireworks on Sunday presented by Tennessee Lottery.

Limited seats remain for tomorrow's Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show.

This weekend is Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford, where firefighters and EMS, law enforcement, and military will be celebrated and honored each day. This is the second-straight year the Redbirds have partnered with Ford to recognize the efforts, contributions, and sacrifices of the region's heroes. More information can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/heroesweekend.

Also this weekend the Redbirds are offering Memorial Day Cookouts on Sunday and Monday, where the purchase of a specialty ticket starting at $21 includes access to an all-you-can-eat hamburger and hot dog buffet. Specialty tickets can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday.

The homestand finishes with two theme nights at the end of next week, with Star Wars Night hitting the stadium on Friday, May 31 and Margaritaville Night happening on Saturday, June 1.

Saturday, May 25 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford - Firefighter and EMS Appreciation Night: the night features Memphis Fire Department equipment and vehicles set up on site, Germantown firefighter and No. 3-ranked World Long Drive golfer Will Hogue doing a meet-and-greet from 6:30-7:30 p.m., pregame fire safety education, a "Fill the Boot" campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and more

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by a postgame fireworks display, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Sunday, May 26 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 3:45)

- Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford - Law Enforcement Appreciation Night: the night features law enforcement equipment and vehicles set up on site, the game ball delivered by a drone, the Memphis Police Department Mounted Patrol presenting the colors, and more

- Postgame Fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery: a special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks launched up-close and personal from center field, presented by Tennessee Lottery

- Third Annual "Battle of the Badges" Softball Game: fans are invited to come to the ballpark early for the Third Annual Shelby County Sheriffs versus Memphis Police Department softball game as part of Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford - gates open at 3:45 for the softball game, which runs from 4:15-5:30, and the winner will be presented with the Sheriff's Cup on the field

- Memorial Day Weekend Cookout Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a $21 Field Box/$24 Dugout specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday receive access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, cookies, bottled water, and Coca-Cola products (two drinks per person)

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Pregame Autographs, presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 5:45-6:05, presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 - 1:05 p.m. (gates at noon) - doubleheader

- Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford - Military Appreciation Day: the day is devoted to remembering members of our armed forces who have given their lives serving our country, and a Joint Service Color Guard will present the colors for the National Anthem with members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard

- Memorial Day Cookout Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a $21 Field Box/$24 Dugout specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday receive access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, cookies, bottled water, and Coca-Cola products (two drinks per person)

- Budweiser Bowtie Bar Ticket Special: tickets for the all-inclusive Budweiser Bowtie Bar, featuring free food and drinks including beer and wine, cost $45 ($15 off)

- Doubleheader: the teams will be playing two seven-inning games as part of a doubleheader with game one starting at 1:05 p.m., and a ticket for the day lets fans see both games

Tuesday, May 28 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

Wednesday, May 29 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis: Dog parents are allowed to bring their furry friend to the stadium with the purchase of a Woof Wednesday specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/woof

Thursday, May 30 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products: the Redbirds will be taking the field as the Memphis Chicks and fan-favorite Chicks mascot Blooper will be in attendance, and fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

- College Night with $5 Bluff Tickets: college students with a valid student ID can purchase $5 Bluff tickets at the AutoZone Park Box Office on the day of the game

Friday, May 31 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- All-You-Can-Eat Beef Sliders Specialty Ticket presented by Dave & Buster's: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring beef sliders, fixings, and potato salad, plus hot dogs and two drinks per person (soda/water), and specialty ticket buyers also receive a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card

- Star Wars Night: The Force hits AutoZone Park for Star Wars Night, with characters from the movies available for meet-and-greets and a costume contest for those who come dressed in their galactic best, and fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/starwarsnight that includes either a Darth Bader Bobbleheader or a light-up Light Sword

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Saturday, June 1 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by a postgame fireworks display, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- Margaritaville Night: it's 5 O'Clock all night long at AutoZone Park on Margaritaville Night, with the first 1,000 fans upon entering getting a lei, that night's Terminix Fireworks set to Jimmy Buffett music, margaritas available in souvenir cups, and live Jimmy Buffett cover music entertaining fans

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Sunday, June 2 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Pregame Autographs, presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 1:15-1:35, presented by Allegiant Air

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

- Budweiser Bowtie Bar Ticket Special: tickets for the all-inclusive Budweiser Bowtie Bar, featuring free food and drinks including beer and wine, cost $45 ($15 off)

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.