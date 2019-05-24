Suarez, Rodriguez Combine for Gem

Two Salt Lake pitchers combined to throw a three hitter, as the Bees rolled to a 7-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night.

Starter Jose Suarez went the first four and one-third innings and allowed just one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts, but left early having thrown 89 pitches. Jose Rodriguez (1-0) entered the game with one out in the fifth and pitched the final four and two-third innings and gave up no runs on one hit, fanning six and not issuing a walk to earn his first career Triple-A win.

The game was tied 1-1 after three innings when the Bees took the lead with three runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Wilfredo Tovar and a two run double by Roberto Pena. The rest of the scoring for Salt Lake came on solo homers; Tovar, his third of the season, and Pena, his first, in the sixth inning and Pena again in the eighth. Pena, who was 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his first two games for the Bees, led with three hits, two home runs and a double, and four runs batted in, while Tovar added a double, a homer and two RBI. Salt Lake has now won 11of their last 13 games.

