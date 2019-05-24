Salt Lake Bees Host Memorial Day Weekend Series

SALT LAKE CITY - After a brief road trip, the Salt Lake Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Saturday, May 25 to kick off the summer baseball season with a four-game Memorial Day weekend series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A Seattle Mariners). Below are the game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark over the four-day homestand.

Saturday, May 25 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night presented by BAE Systems. All current and former military members can receive two free tickets to the game and may purchase up to six discounted tickets at the Smith's Ballpark box office by presenting a valid Military ID.

Postgame fireworks.

Kids run presented by Bees Kids Club following the fireworks.

Sunday, May 26 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 1:05 p.m.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, May 27 vs. Tacoma Rainiers 6:35 p.m.

Memorial Day fireworks following the game presented by Swire Coca-Cola.

Tuesday, May 28 vs. Tacoma Rainiers 12:05 p.m.

Taco Tuesday with $2 Tacos.

Weekday matinee with lunch specials including a hot dog, drink and a ticket for $10 or a pulled pork sandwich, drink and ticket for $15 available at slbees.com.

