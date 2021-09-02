Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (49-54) vs. Iowa Cubs (43-61)

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #104 / Home #51: Indianapolis Indians (49-54) vs. Iowa Cubs (43-61)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (5-5, 4.53) vs. LHP Ryan Kellogg (1-2, 4.80)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

LAST NIGHT: The Indians had their four-game winning streak overall and a five-game winning streak against Iowa last night snapped in a 4-3 setback. After the I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Hunter Owen sent a towering fly ball onto the left-field berm to even the game in the bottom of the second. Doubles off the bats of Trayce Thompson in the third inning and Abiatal Avelino in the eighth inning gave Iowa the lead and insurance runs for a 4-1 lead. The Indians strung together a comeback effort in the bottom of the eighth to tighten the game back to one run. Following a leadoff single by Fabricio Macias and a pinch-hit double off the bat of Bligh Madris, a wild pitch scored one. Diego Castillo then drove in Madris with a sacrifice fly, but John Nogowski grounded out with the bases loaded as Iowa hung on.

LEADING THE PACK: Hunter Owen launched his team-leading 15th home run of the season last night. He was previously tied with Anthony Alford with 14 home runs for the Indians this season. Owen's home run last night was his fourth against the Cubs this season after he hit one on July 3 at Victory Field and a pair on Aug. 6 at Principal Park. He has also been one of the team's most consistent batters against Iowa, hitting .306 (11-for-36) with a .667 slugging percentage and 1.123 OPS in 11 games against the Midwest Division opponent.

BLIGH GUY VS. THE CUBBIES: In 14 games against the I-Cubs this season, which trails only Cole Tucker (18) and Chris Sharpe (18) in games played against Iowa, Bligh Madris is hitting .410 (16-for-39) with a .769 slugging percentage, 1.269 OPS and five walks to six strikeouts. Last night, he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and doubled to set up a rally. In his last four games vs. the I-Cubs, he has three home runs, three doubles and six RBI. Against Triple-A East opponents this season, Madris' two highest averages come against Midwest Division opponents Iowa and Omaha. In 11 games vs. the Storm Chasers, he is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with a .618 slugging percentage and .993 OPS. The Indians play Omaha once more this season in the first week of the Triple-A Final Stretch from Sept. 22-26.

CASTILLO IN THE CIRCLE CITY: While he didn't record a hit in his first Triple-A start at shortstop with Indianapolis last night, Diego Castillo drove in his first Triple-A RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to bring the Indians within one run. The 23-year-old was promoted to Indy on Tuesday after beginning the season in Double-A between Altoona and Somerset. In 86 games, he hit .278 (93-for-334) with 16 home runs and 48 RBI, and ranked among Double-A Northeast leaders in hits (T-6th), batting average (9th) and total bases (162, 9th) at the time of his promotion to Triple-A. He was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (AL) with Hoy Park in exchange for Clay Holmes on July 26 after being signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on Dec. 18, 2014 out of Venezuela.

DUTIES AS ASSIGNED: Last night, Tanner Anderson was inserted as a spot starter for a second time this season (also: Aug. 4 (2) at Iowa). The right-hander eclipsed his season highs for innings pitched (3.0ip, Aug. 4 (2) at Iowa) and total pitches (39, June 6 with Las Vegas at Albuquerque) after tossing 3.2 innings and 79 pitches. He had not reached figures that high in either category since throwing 4.0 relief innings on Aug. 28, 2019 with Las Vegas at Albuquerque and 79 pitches on Aug. 11, 2019 with Las Vegas at Omaha.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to rebound from last night's narrow 4-3 loss. Indy is currently 9-11 against the I-Cubs this season after winning their first of three series against them with four consecutive wins from Aug. 5-8. Indianapolis is the only opponent Iowa holds a season-series lead over this year. Tonight, RHP Beau Sulser will make his fifth appearance (fourth start) against Iowa, opposite LHP Ryan Kellogg who will face Indy for a second time this year.

NO JOKE, JACQUES IS GOOD: Joe Jacques is the only current Indians pitcher who hasn't allowed a run against the Iowa Cubs in five-or-more innings pitched so far this season. He has pitched 7.0 innings against the I-Cubs (five appearances), which is fourth among Indians relievers (no starts), trailing Matt Eckelman (10.2ip), Blake Weiman (8.2ip) and Tyler Bashlor (8.0ip). Against Iowa, he has a 0.71 WHIP and .130 average against (3 hits). Jacques is also putting together an impressive string of appearances since giving up eight earned runs at St. Paul on July 27. Since July 30, he has gone 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA (1er/14.1ip) with a 0.84 WHIP and .149 average against (7-for-47).

SEND 'EM UP IN SEPTEMBER: Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of Shelby Miller and recalled Max Kranick as the corresponding moves to major league active rosters expanding from 26 to 28 players in the month of September. This is a change from previous Triple-A seasons, when rosters would expand to 40 members with the culmination of the minor league regular season. Since coming off the injured list on Aug. 12, Miller has been vying for a big-league roster spot with an 8.1-inning scoreless streak (six appearances), 0.36 WHIP, .071 average against (2-for-28) and one walk to 14 strikeouts. He tossed one scoreless inning for the Pirates last night with one hit surrendered and one strikeout.

