Bats Sweep Sounds in DH to Win 11 of Last 12 in Series
September 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Jose Barrero, Brantley Bell and Mike Freeman homered in Game 1 and three pitchers combined for a shutout in Game 2 as the Louisville Bats swept the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Barrero continued his dominance of the Sounds this season by lifting his eighth homer of the 2021 series during a 5-3 win in Game 1. He has now scored 18 runs and collected 22 RBIs in 20 games against the Sounds this year.
Bell followed with a solo shot in the second inning for his first career Triple-A homer and Freeman launched a two-out solo shot in the third to pace the Bats' offense.
Game 1 starter Reiver Sanmartin whiffed a career-high 10 batters over 5.0 innings to earn his sixth win of the season. Dauri Moreta fanned one in a scoreless seventh and now boasts a 0.00 ERA over his first 18 career Triple-A appearances (20.2ip)
Louisville worked around seven walks from Game 2 starter Riley O'Brien to effectively strand 11 Sounds baserunners in the shutout. O'Brien finished with 4.0 innings and five strikeouts to set the stage for the blanking, Brandon Finnegan worked a scoreless fifth and sixth and Cionel Perez picked up a save with a scoreless seventh in the 3-0 win.
The Bats have now won 11 of the last 12 games against Nashville.
The two teams continue their six-game series Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Tommy Milone (0-0, 2.45) will take the bump against Nashville's RHP Colin Rea (0-2, 4.38).
