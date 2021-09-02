Bats Sweep Sounds in DH to Win 11 of Last 12 in Series

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY -- Jose Barrero, Brantley Bell and Mike Freeman homered in Game 1 and three pitchers combined for a shutout in Game 2 as the Louisville Bats swept the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Barrero continued his dominance of the Sounds this season by lifting his eighth homer of the 2021 series during a 5-3 win in Game 1. He has now scored 18 runs and collected 22 RBIs in 20 games against the Sounds this year.

Bell followed with a solo shot in the second inning for his first career Triple-A homer and Freeman launched a two-out solo shot in the third to pace the Bats' offense.

Game 1 starter Reiver Sanmartin whiffed a career-high 10 batters over 5.0 innings to earn his sixth win of the season. Dauri Moreta fanned one in a scoreless seventh and now boasts a 0.00 ERA over his first 18 career Triple-A appearances (20.2ip)

Louisville worked around seven walks from Game 2 starter Riley O'Brien to effectively strand 11 Sounds baserunners in the shutout. O'Brien finished with 4.0 innings and five strikeouts to set the stage for the blanking, Brandon Finnegan worked a scoreless fifth and sixth and Cionel Perez picked up a save with a scoreless seventh in the 3-0 win.

The Bats have now won 11 of the last 12 games against Nashville.

The two teams continue their six-game series Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Tommy Milone (0-0, 2.45) will take the bump against Nashville's RHP Colin Rea (0-2, 4.38).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.