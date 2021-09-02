Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 2, 2021

Thursday, September 2nd 4:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (48-55) at Gwinnett Stripers (59-44) Game 2/3 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #104/105 of 130 Away Game #50/51 of 65

Game One: LHP Zack Thompson (2-7, 6.38 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Wright (6-4, 3.31 ERA)

Game Two: LHP Austin Warner (6-2, 3.39 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.08 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series opener in Gwinnett by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night. The 'Birds scored the first run of the game in the second inning on an RBI single from Dennis Ortega, plating Juan Yepez who had doubled. In the third, Nick Plummer hit his first Triple-A home run to extend the lead to 2-0. The Stripers scored once in the fourth and twice in seventh, all on home runs, to take the victory.

Memphis Game One Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 19th appearance and 16th start of the season for the Redbirds today. Thompson is coming off a season-long seven-inning start against Columbus, allowing just three runs. The 23-year-old has been strong of late, allowing three runs or fewer in five of his last six outings. In three starts against Gwinnett this season, Thompson has allowed 14 earned runs in 11.1 innings.

Gwinnett Game One Starter: Kyle Wright gets the ball in game one of the doubleheader for his 19th start of the season. Last time out, Wright earned the win against Nashville, tossing seven innings of one run ball, striking out eight. Wright has not allowed more than two runs in any of his last seven starts. Wright has started against Memphis five times this season and is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA in those matchups.

Memphis Game Two Starter: Austin Warner will make the start in game two today. It will be his fourth start and 34th appearance of the season. Warner has been dominant since the beginning of July, posting a 1.35 ERA in his last 26.2 innings. The 27-year-old has a 0.64 WHIP and .163 batting average against during that time. Warner has not walked a batter in his last 21 innings. In his prior three starts, Warner has allowed just three runs in 11.2 innings.

Gwinnett Game Two Starter: Connor Johnstone starts the second game today for the Stripers. It will be his 28th appearance and 13th start of the year. Johnstone started in Nashville last Wednesday and allowed just an unearned run in two innings. Johnstone has not gone more than three innings in an outing since May 29. In five prior appearances against the Redbirds, Johnstone has a 4.91 ERA in 11 innings.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers over his last 10 games. During that stretch, Yepez is slashing .500/.535/1.026 with four home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs and eight doubles. Yepez has seven multi-hit games over his last ten including four straight. The 23-year-old has 17 home runs and 44 RBI in his last 53 games.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer hit his first Triple-A home run in Wednesday night's game against Gwinnett. In seven games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer is slashing .381/.581/.619. Plummer has 31 plate appearances with the Redbirds and has reached base 18 times (eight hits, seven walks, three hit by pitch).

Kramer's Trio: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last three games. Robertson has multiple hits in all three of those contests, going 8-14 with four RBI.

Tommy Dominating: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In four appearances, Parsons has allowed just one baserunner. He has five strikeouts in five innings, going at least one inning in all four outings.

