Five-Run Third Too Much for Saints to Overcome in 8-1 Loss to Clippers

COLUMBUS, OH - The story looked familiar on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers: a five-run inning and solid pitching from top to bottom that was too much to overcome. Unfortunately, for the Saints the script was reversed from Wednesday night as they managed just two hits in an 8-1 loss.

The Clippers got all the runs they would need in the third when they put up a five spot. Andruw Monasterio led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Jose Fermin. With one out Steven Kwan doubled them both home to give the Clippers a 2-0 lead. Will Benson walked and, with two outs, Oscar Gonzalez delivered a three-run homer to left-center, his 11th of the season, increasing the lead to 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Saints couldn't do anything against Clippers starter Cody Morris. He faced the minimum through three innings before giving up a leadoff single to Jose Miranda in the fourth that extended his hitting streak to 11-games. Morris would retire the next three Saints on a foul out and two strikeouts. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out seven.

In the sixth, Monasterio led off with a double and with two outs scored on a single by Kwan making it 6-0.

The Saints finally got on the board in the eighth courtesy of a pair of Clippers errors. With one out Drew Maggi collected the Saints second hit with a single to center. Sherman Johnson then hit a grounder to first, but Connor Marabell's throw to second tipped off of Gabrial Arias' glove and went into left field as Maggi took third. Drew Stankiewicz' grounder to third was kicked by Monasterio that allowed Maggi to score making it 6-1.

Kwan put the finishing touches on his career day in the eighth. Fermin led off with a double to right-center and, with one out, Kwan delivered a two-run homer to right, his first at Triple-A, giving the Clippers an 8-1 lead. Kwan went 4-5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with a career high five RBI.

The same two teams meet in game three of the six-game series on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Drew Strotman (7-3, 4.55) to the mound against Clippers LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 6.06). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

