Indy Captures 12 Hits to Take Series Lead

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (43-62) allowed 12 hits and fell 6-2 to the Indianapolis Indians (50-54), Thursday at Victory Field.

Indianapolis took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, when Jared Oliva hit a two-run shot. They added another run in the third on a Hunter Owen double. Down 3-0, the I-Cubs scored their only two runs of the game in the fourth, on an RBI triple from Jared Young and an RBI groundout from Trent Giambrone.

In the home half of the inning, the Indians got their fourth run against Iowa's starter Ryan Kellogg on a double from Diego Castillo. Kellogg tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and four walks.

On the other side, Beau Sulser gave Indy a quality start, tossing six innings of two-hit ball. Sulser allowed just the two unearned runs while walking two and striking out three. Indianapolis added a run in the sixth and one in the eighth to grow their lead to 6-2.

Keury Mella, Joe Jacques and Shea Spitzbarth kept the I-Cubs off the board through the final three innings, striking out a combined five batters while allowing just two hits to give the Indians a 2-1 lead in the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In just the second Triple-A game of his career, Aneuris Rosario threw a perfect seventh inning, striking out the side on 13 pitches.

- Dakota Mekkes allowed one run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout in his first game since being placed on the injured list on August 19.

- Jared Young recorded two of Iowa's four hits tonight, driving in a run on his RBI triple and scoring the other run for the I-Cubs.

Iowa and Indianapolis will play game four of the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm CT, Friday at Victory Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.