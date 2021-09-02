Chasers Split Twin Bill with Mud Hens

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers split a doubleheader with the Toledo Mud Hens, dropping Game 1, 7-2, before winning Game 2 on a walk-off single by left-fielder Dairon Blanco, 4-3, in eight innings. Omaha (59-45) has won nine of its last 11 games and trails Toledo (60-43) by one game in the Midwest Division standings.

GAME 1:

The Mud Hens struck first in Game 1, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Spencer Torkelson against left-hander Jake Kalish (Loss, 2-5). Kalish allowed only two other hits in his 5.1 innings, a double to Aderlin Rodriguez in the fourth and another home run to Torkelson in the sixth, a solo homer. The left-hander completed 5.0+ innings for the fourth time in five starts, striking out five and walking two while allowing three runs on five hits.

The Storm Chasers cut the early deficit in half with a run in the second inning against right-hander Logan Shore (Win, 5-2), when catcher MJ Melendez tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by centerfielder Kyle Isbel. Trailing, 3-1, entering the bottom of the sixth, designated hitter Ryan McBroom made it a one-run game with an RBI double down the left-field line to drive in first baseman Nick Pratto.

Pratto drew three walks in the game while shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. went 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Toledo broke the game open in the seventh, scoring four runs on two hits and three walks. After loading the bases on a single and two walks, Riley Greene cleared the bases with a three-run triple into the right-center field gap. Greene later scored on a sacrifice fly for the final run of the game.

The loss snapped Omaha's six-game winning streak.

GAME 2:

With the game tied, 3-3, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Blanco showed bunt at the plate and then took a full swing and bounced the 3-1 pitch from right-hander Angel De Jesus (Loss, 3-3) down the first-base line to drive in Pratto as the game-winning run. It was Omaha's sixth walk-off win of the season.

Omaha took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After Witt Jr. doubled with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch, McBroom reached on an error that allowed Witt Jr. to score the game's first run. McBroom later scored on an RBI single from Melendez. The Chasers added another run in the fourth when Isbel drew a leadoff walk and catcher Sebastian Rivero blasted an RBI double after a pitching change.

Right-hander Brandon Barker tossed 4.0 scoreless innings and right-hander Scott Blewett and left-hander Gabe Speier each threw scoreless innings of relief.

Toledo tied the game in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks against right-hander Dylan Coleman to force extra innings. After Ryan Kreidler doubled and Jacob Robson walked, Greene singled up the middle to plate the Mud Hens' first run of the game. Two batters later, Kody Clemens lined a two-run, game-tying double to left-center field.

Right-hander Grant Gavin (Win, 4-2) struck out two batters in the seventh to preserve the tie and tossed a scoreless eighth to give the Chasers a chance for a walk-off win.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (3-5, 2.25) faces Toledo right-hander Pedro Payano (3-5, 4.57). First pitch for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

