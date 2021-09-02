SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 2, 2021

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (59-41) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-41)

LHP Zach Logue (6-3, 3.97 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (3-4, 4.62 ERA)

| Game 101 | Home Game 49 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | September 2, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

GLEYBER DAY HAS COME EARLY TO MOOSIC: Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres had his MLB rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday's doubleheader. He went 0-for-3 in the first game of the twin bill with Buffalo, playing all seven innings at shortstop. That was his first action with the RailRiders since 2018, when he began the season with the club and played in 14 games before getting called up to the Yankees. Combined between his time with the team in 2017 and 2018, Torres hit .323/.401/.477 as a regular member of the RailRiders, playing in only 37 games due to an elbow injury suffered in Buffalo during the 2017 season.

FOUR IS TOO MUCH: With losses in the final two games of the series at Lehigh Valley and the doubleheader sweep by Buffalo on Tuesday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders enter play on Thursday night riding a four-game losing streak for the first time all season. Remarkably, the RailRiders have only suffered three other losing streaks of three straight throughout the season. In 2019, SWB had three four-game losing streaks a five-game losing streak and one six-game losing streak. There was also one stretch where the team lost 11-of-12 games played from 8/6-17.

KEEPING IT: Despite the recent swoon and an overall disappointing month of August (11-15 record), the RailRiders have hit the 100-game mark of the season with one of the best records in team history through that benchmark game. At 59-41, the RailRiders have the third-best 100-game record in the RailRiders Era (2013-Present), trailing the 2017 squad (63-37) and the 2016 National Championship team (62-38). The 2021 RailRiders own the best mark through 50 games (34-16), but have been sat exactly at the .500 mark in their last 50 games.

TURN THE PAGE: The RailRiders are certainly relieved to be moving on to the month of September. After posting an 11-15 record, the first losing month for the club since August 2019, when they went 12-17. This was despite posting the best staff ERA by month (3.66) this season. The SWB offense managed to post season-lows in all three triple slash categories, combining to hit just .236 AVG/.321 OBP/.374 SLG in the month, while posting another monthly low with only 22 home runs.

CREAM OF THE CROP: Throughout the 2021 season, the RailRiders bullpen has been the backbone of the pitching staff, posting a 3.02 ERA as a unit and racking up 42 of SWB's 59 wins. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has the third-best bullpen ERA in full season baseball (minors and majors), trailing only Buffalo (2.80) and Somerset (2.91). The bullpen is posting impressive rates of 10.71 K/9, 4.01 BB/9, and has limited opposing batters to just a .203 batting average this season.

CLOSE CALLS AND BLOWOUTS: The RailRiders have played an extraordinary number of close games this season, with 50 of SWB's 100 games being decided by one or two runs (50%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has performed roughly average in these close contests, going 15-14 (.517) in one-run games and 11-10 (.524) in two-run games. Not to be out-done, the RailRiders have also participated in their fair share of extreme blowout games, decided by eight-or-more runs. In 12 such contests, SWB is 10-2 (.833) on the season, and is part of the reason why the team is +126 in run differential this season, second-best in Triple-A East.

HITTING HERE IN ALLENTOWN: RailRiders OF Greg Allen has been on a tear in 18 games since being returned to the team from the Yankees. The switch-hitter is batting .423 (22-for-52) with 10 R, 4 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K, and 5 HBP. Allen had a 12-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday with an 0-for-3 performance, but during the streak his season batting line improved from .263/.402/.343 to .321/.440/.460, a 155-point jump in his OPS.

LEGION OF DOOM: Despite two consecutive losses to Lehigh Valley to end the road trip, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are 33-19 (.634) on the road this season, the second-best mark of any team in Triple-A this season. Only Jacksonville (33-21) can claim more than 29 wins away from home, and in the Northeast Division, Worcester (26-22) has the second-best road record. In Triple-A baseball, only Reno (35-19) has more wins on the road than Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.