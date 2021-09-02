Bisons Offer Two Free Tickets to First Responders/Military for Game on Saturday, Sept 11

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons host the Syracuse Mets on Saturday, September 11 and in remembrance of that fateful day 20 years ago -and in appreciation for all those who have and continue to support and sacrifice for this great country- the team is offering TWO FREE GAME TICKETS to all First Responders as well as Active Duty/Veteran members of our Armed Forces.

Military & First Responder Appreciation Night is presented by the VA Western New York Healthcare System with first pitch between the Bisons and the Syracuse Mets scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on September 11. The game will also include special in-game recognition of all military and first responders in attendance and a fire truck from the Buffalo Fire Department will also be on site for kids to enjoy starting at 5 p.m.

First Responders and Active Duty/Veteran Armed Forces members can claim their two free tickets by presenting a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office starting at 12pm on Saturday, September 11. Fans can also purchase tickets to the game for only $10 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office or at Bisons.com.

The Bisons have also announced that 20% net proceeds from eligible Bisons.com and in-park merchandise sales on Saturday, September 11 will be donated to WNY Heroes, Inc., a non-profit organization that supports our area veterans. Additionally, all active military and veterans as well as all first responders will receive 20% OFF their purchase at the Bisons Team Shop in Sahlen Field while attending the game on Saturday, September 11 (some exclusions apply).

Buffalo Beauts Autograph Session (5-6pm)

The Bisons game on Saturday, September 11th will also feature a pre-game Autograph Session with members of the Buffalo Beauts hockey team, starting when ballpark gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Beauts newcomers Anjelica Diffendal, Amy Budde and 1st-round draft pick and Syracuse native Emilie Harley will be on hand to make their first public appearances with the team. They will be joined by veteran Beauts Erin Gehen and Caty Flagg.

For more information on any of the Bisons' 11 games in September, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

