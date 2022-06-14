Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (30-28) at Gwinnett Stripers (29-31)

LOCATION: Coolray Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #59 / Road #30: Indianapolis Indians (30-28) at Gwinnett Stripers (29-31)

PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (0-1, 5.79) vs. LHP Kyle Muller (3-3, 3.09)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: After a back-and-forth contest through the first four innings, Columbus went ahead with two runs in the fifth inning and five in the seventh to beat the Indians on Sunday, 11-5. Following three-run first inning by the Clippers, the Indians battled back with one run in the second inning and three in the third to take the lead. Jared Oliva tripled in the second and scored Indy's first run of the contest off an RBI single by Jamie Ritchie. A leadoff double by Park set the stage for the go-ahead frame. Ji-Hwan Bae singled in Park before Rodolfo Castro lifted a towering fly ball over the left-field wall to give the Indians a 4-3 lead. Each team plated a run in the fourth. A Will Brennan RBI double tied the ballgame, before Indy took its last lead of the ballgame off a sacrifice fly by Castro to score Park. A two-run, go-ahead homer by catcher Gavin Collins in the fifth gave the Clippers the lead. Columbus held the Indians to one hit in their final five trips to the plate.

BLIGH GUY: Despite having his nine-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday afternoon, Bligh Madris extending his on-base streak to 20 games with a walk in the bottom of the third inning. It is currently tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the league, following Jake Cave's International League-leading 31-gamer. Since 5/20 vs. Toledo, the beginning of his on-base streak, Madris has hit safely in 17 of 19 games with an official at-bat and is hitting .373 (25-for-67) with 13 extra-base hits, a .468 on-base percentage and 1.169 OPS.

ONEIL ON IT: Oneil Cruz roped a pinch-hit double on Sunday afternoon to extend his hitting streak to seven consecutive games. He has now reached base safely in 15 straight games and has hit safely in 14-of-15 since 5/22 vs. Toledo. In that time span, he is hitting .345 (20-for-58) with eight extra-base hits, 12 RBI and a 1.125 OPS. Since 5/15, Cruz is hitting .325 (25-for-77) with a 1.067 OPS in 20 games.

TONIGHT: After taking four of six games against Columbus last week at Victory Field, the Indians will begin their first series against the Gwinnett Stripers since 2019 tonight at Coolray Field. Gwinnett dominated the last meetings of the two teams, taking eight of nine games between two series at Coolray Field and one at Victory Field in 2019. Since 2009, when the franchise moved from Richmond to Gwinnett, the Indians are 45-51 with a 21-31 record on the road. In Game 1 of this week's series, Miguel Yajure will take the mound for his second start since coming off the 7-day injured list. Countering for the Stripers will be southpaw Kyle Muller, who owns a career 8-7 record and 3.27 ERA (49er/135.0ip) and 166 strikeouts in 27 career starts with Gwinnett since 2021.

THE YOUNG BUC WAVE: With the first-time callups of both Canaan Smith-Njigba and Jason Delay yesterday (more info below), seven Indians have been added to Pittsburgh's active roster ahead of their anticipated major league debuts this season, surpassing last season's total of six. It is the most MLB first-time callups the Indians have had in a single season since having nine members of their 2019 squad promoted to the big leagues.

CANAAN GETS THE CALL: The Pirates announced yesterday that they recalled their No. 21 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Canaan Smith-Njigba. He has reached base safely in 40 of his last 41 games with Indianapolis since beginning a career-high 28-game on-base streak on April 22. His 28-gamer is tied with teammate Ji-Hwan Bae for the second-longest in the International League this season. Since that streak began, Smith-Njigba is hitting .297 (43-for-145) with a .417 on-base percentage and .858 OPS. The corner outfielder has appeared in 52 Triple-A games this season and owns a .277 batting average (51-for-184). He currently leads all Indians qualifiers with a .387 on-base percentage, 15 doubles and 33 walks. Of those categories, he is tied for seventh among International League leaders in doubles and ranks ninth in walks.

DELAY DAY: Acting as Pittsburgh's starting catcher in Game 1 of today's doubleheader, Jason Delay became the first Indians catcher to debut with the Pirates since Jacob Stallings in 2016. The Pirates selected his contract yesterday from the major league taxi squad after reliever Duane Underwood Jr. was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Delay, 27, began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and hit .250 (16-for-64) in 22 games overall, including a .327 average in his last 49 at-bats. Thanks to his third career four-hit game - first since May 19, 2019 with Double-A Altoona vs. Harrisburg - and two doubles on May 15 at Charlotte, he hit .313 (10-for-32) with all five of his extra-base hits on the season in 11 May games. Behind the dish, Delay started in 19 of his 22 games at catcher and registered a .984 fielding percentage (three errors in 187 total chances). He has caught 37.5 percent (six of 16) of would-be basestealers this season and 37.9 percent (11 of 29) in 33 career Triple-A games since 2021.

TRIPLE CITY: Bligh Madris, Oneil Cruz and Canaan Smith-Njigba each tripled in Indy's explosive nine-run third inning on Saturday night, marking the fifth time in Victory Field history that the Indians have hit three triples in a game (4/22/16 at Louisville, 5/28/15 vs. Toledo, 5/25/12 vs. Louisville and 6/3/10 at Gwinnett). It also set a Victory Field record for the most three-baggers in a single inning. Only four other teams in professional baseball have hit three triples in an inning this season, two of which are Pirates affiliates (also: Double-A Altoona, second inning on 6/2 vs. Bowie). Indianapolis is the third team in Triple-A to hit three triples in a game this season (also: Albuquerque and Louisville). On Sunday, Jared Oliva joined the triples parade and the Indians are now tie with Albuquerque for the lead in Triple-A with 23 triples this season.

THIS DATE IN 1973: In front of 8,526 fans at Bush Stadium, home runs from George Foster and Joel Youngblood led the Indians to a 10th-inning exhibition victory over the Cincinnati Reds, 8-7. Pete Rose went 3-for-3 with a home run for the big-league club. For the Indians, Hal King, Jim Driscoll and Youngblood each had two hits.

