Redbirds Creep Closer in IL West Standings with Win over Sounds

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL)







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds took the series opener of a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 7-3.

Memphis took advantage of wild Nashville pitching, walking eight times on Tuesday night. The Redbirds scored first in the bottom of the third inning on a right fielder Lars Nootbaar sacrifice fly. Centerfielder Ben DeLuzio later scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make the score 2-0.

After Nashville tied the game in the top of the fifth, designated hitter Ali Sanchez drilled a three-run homer to score DeLuzio and second baseman Evan Mendoza. On the night, Mendoza reached base all four times he came to the plate, walking twice and collecting two singles.

Starting pitcher Aaron Brooks was stellar through six innings. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five Sounds batters to earn his second win of the season. Reliever Zach McAllister came in with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning and the tying run at the plate and struck out Sounds third baseman Weston Wilson to record his first save of the season.

The Memphis Redbirds (36-25) will return home to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game series and the 12-game homestand against the International League West leading Nashville Sounds on Wednesday, June 15 for a 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.

