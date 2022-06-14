Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 at Scranton/WB

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-25) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (23-37)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Sterling Sharp (1-2, 6.99) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-6, 3.71)

OK, NOW WE GO: The Rochester Red Wings fell victim to their first sweep of the year, losing all six games to St. Paul, including falling to the Saints 5-1 on Sunday...RHP Joan Adon got his first start with the Red Wings since being optioned by Washington and went two innings while allowing three runs on four hits, striking out five and walking three...he handed over the game to five Wings relievers who combined to go six innings and allowed just two runs on four hits, collectively...a lone multi-hit performance from infielder Lucius Fox highlighted the Wings' struggles to produce any offense Sunday...centerfielder Matt Lipka picked up the only extra-base hit of the day with his first triple of the year...the Wings will send RHP Sterling Sharp to the mound in hopes of breaking up their longest losing streak since last season...the righty will be opposed by Yankees farm-hand RHP Hayden Wesneski.

HOPING FOR DEJA VU: Rochester will look to build on their first series against Scranton/WB where they went 5-1 against the RailRiders (5/3-5/8)...over the course of that series, the Red Wings gave up just 2.8 runs per game (17 runs in six games)...first baseman Joey Meneses showcased his offensive prowess, going 10-for-20 (.500) with a home run and four doubles in the first series against the Yankees top affiliate.

LIVING ON A PRAYER: Despite getting swept in St. Paul, Rochester still holds a 1-game lead over second-place Lehigh Valley for the division lead in the International League-East...the Red Wings have held the top spot in the IL-East since May 7 when they beat Scranton, 9-2...the last time the Wings lost six in a row and finished the year with a winning record (77-67) was 2015.

PUT YOUR BROOMS AWAY: Sunday's loss against St. Paul marks the first time this season the Red Wings have been swept in a series...this is the most consecutive losses for the Wings since they had seven straight losses last season (8/31-9/3 vs. WOR & SWB)...last week's sweep moved Rochester's 2022 series record to 6-3-1.

FOX IS THE HUNTER: Second baseman Lucius Fox went 2-for-4 Sunday, being the sole Wing to record a multi-hit performance...Fox had a strong weekend, going 4-for-8 with a pair of multi-hit games over Saturday and Sunday...the switch-hitter has seven multi-hit performances in 18 games played this season.

PUSHING P(ALACIOS): Outfielder Josh Palacios went 6-for-20 (.300) with three home runs and five RBI in the series at St. Paul...during the series, Palacios homered in three-straight games (6/9-6/11), marking the first time the lefty has done so in his career...prior to this streak, the New York-native had gone 32 games and 134 plate appearances without a long ball.

I AM IRONMAN: RHP Tyler Clippard, a 15-year MLB veteran, continues to be a workhorse for the Red Wings, pitching a scoreless inning in Sunday's loss to St. Paul...the righty sits atop the International League in games pitched with 24...this season, Clippard has pitched 25.0 innings, giving up eight earned runs (2.88 ERA) while striking out 31 batters...if you take away his 4/16 outing against Buffalo where he gave up five earned runs without recording an out, his ERA drops to a 1.08 (3 ER/25.0 IP).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: RHP Sterling Sharp will get the start against Scranton/WB tonight...in an outing against the RailRiders earlier this year, he went three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits...in 2022, the Wings starter has a 6.99 ERA (28.1 IP/22 ER), going at least three innings in seven of his nine starts...Sharp fairs much better against righties with a .250 (14-for-56) batting average against compared to a .393 versus lefties (24-for-61).

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT.: Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy is currently sitting on win no. 698 in his managerial career which spans over 11 seasons...the former Red Wings player was unable to reach the 700-win milestone in the state of Minnesota, a place where the former catcher spent parts of seven seasons as a player for the Minnesota Twins...LeCroy has amassed 121 wins with Low-A Hagerstown, 68 wins with High-A Potomac Nationals, 376 wins with Double-A Harrisburg Senators and 84 wins with Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

International League Stories from June 14, 2022

