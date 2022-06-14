Red Wings Home for Two Weeks, June 21-July 3

The Red Wings return to Frontier Field to start a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday, June 21.

The Fortnight at Frontier includes FIVE fireworks shows - including the biggest show of the year on July 3, Duel of the Dishes against the dreaded Syracuse Salt Potatoes, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with an appearance from Iron Man, Salute to the Negro Leagues and The Place Where People Go To Work Night featuring an appearance by Kate Flannery.

During the second-half of the homestand, The Intentional Walk presented by Wegmans will be taking place to raise money and awareness for mental health. For the entire 6-game series against Worcester, 24 hours/day, a Red Wings full-time or part-time staff member will be walking/running on a treadmill set up at Frontier Field. The Intentional Walk will start at 9 am on Tuesday, June 28 and end with the final out on Sunday, July 3. All money raised will benefit NAMI Rochester and the Mental Health Association of Rochester. For more info and to donate click HERE.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10-4 Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21 vs SYRACUSE METS (Gates 6:00 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

TWO-FOR-ONE TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 (in advance; $12 day of game) GA ticket and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm! More info on our Bark in the Parks can be found HERE!

SASQUATCH APPEARANCE: The Jack Link's Sasquatch will be at the ballpark for photo opportunities presented by Jack Link's Protein Snacks.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 vs SYRACUSE METS (Gates 12:00 pm, First Pitch 1:05 pm)

DAY BASEBALL: Enjoy our stadium-wide free Wifi and "work" from the ballpark!

THURSDAY, JUNE 23 vs SYRACUSE METS (Gates 6:00 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

DUEL OF THE DISHES: The Rochester Plates take on the Syracuse Salt Potatoes in the annual Duel of the Dishes game at Frontier Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive a poster giveaway to commemorate the game courtesy of SOLO.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Lights and live music from Nuthin' Fancy from 6-7 pm at the 10th Inning Bar presented by Genesee.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24 vs SYRACUSE METS (Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND NIGHT: The night will feature special Captain America themed jerseys and an appearance from Iron Man.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25 vs SYRACUSE METS (Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

MILO THE BAT DOG APPEARANCE: For every bat Milo retrieves during the 2022 season, Flower City Group will be donating $50 to Milo's Making A Difference Campaign benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy Center and Society for Protection and Care of Children. For more information click HERE.

SALUTE TO THE NEGRO LEAGUES NIGHT: Featuring specialty Rochester American Giants jerseys - Rochester's minor league Negro League team in the 1940's -- and an appearance from the Josh Gibson Travelling Exhibit. Cap packs are available that include an RAG cap + 200-level ticket to the game for $30.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26 vs SYRACUSE METS (Gates 12:00 pm, First Pitch 1:05 pm)

CATCH WITH DAD ON THE FIELD: Bring Dad out to the ballpark to celebrate a belated Father's Day and play catch with him on the field following the game. BYOB - bring your own ball.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After catch with Dad, all kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 vs WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 6:00 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

TWO-FOR-ONE TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 vs WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 6:00 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

THE PLACE WHERE PEOPLE GO TO WORK NIGHT: Our annual celebration of the greatest TV show of all time. Kate Flannery who plays Meredith in the show will be here to meet fans and pose for photos. Meet-and-greet tickets are $10 and purchased at the ballpark the night of the game.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30 vs WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 11:30 am, First Pitch 1:05 pm)

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights and live music from Genesee Saw from 12-1 pm at the 10th Inning Bar presented By Budweiser.

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

FRIDAY, JULY 1 vs WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Aesthetic Associates Centre.

SATURDAY, JULY 2 vs WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

SUNGLASSES GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive sunglasses courtesy of MLB Network.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, JULY 3 vs WORCESTER RED SOX (Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 7:05 pm)

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: Stick around after the game for our largest fireworks show of the season presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

AMERICAN FLAG GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a small American flag courtesy of the Veterans Outreach Center.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the fireworks, all kids 12 & under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

