Norfolk Drops Series Opener against Syracuse

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL)







NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (30-31) were walloped by the Syracuse Mets (22-38), 18-6, on Tuesday at Harbor Park. This comes after winning seven of their last 10 games.

Syracuse got head early, scoring 15 consecutive runs through the fifth inning. That included five home runs, accounting for nine of the runs. The first was hit by Mark Vientos, a two-run shot in the first to take the lead for the Mets. Luke Ritter hit his first home run of his Triple-A season with a solo shot in the second. Daniel Palka hit his 14th home run of the season in the fourth, another solo shot. Vientos hit his second homer of the night in the fifth inning, this time a three-run shot. JT Riddle hit the fifth home run later in the same inning, a two-run shot. Syracuse would hit a sixth home run in the eighth, a solo shot by Riddle in the eighth.

The Tides scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dylan Harris laced a two-run double over the center fielder's head. He later scored on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra. Three more runs scored when Rylan Bannon hit a three-run shot in the eighth to total six runs for Norfolk on the night.

Tomorrow, game two of the series will feature RHP Denyi Reyes (0-2, 7.54) starting for the Tides, while LHP Mike Montgomery (1-7, 7.06) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

A NIGHT TO FORGET: Norfolk starter Zac Lowther allowed 10 earned runs tonight, matching the franchise record as an Orioles affiliate (since 2007)...it's happened two other times: Steve Johnson on June 19, 2011 vs. Buffalo | Zach Petersime on April 8, 2013 vs. Charlotte...Lowther allowed three home runs, setting the team season-high and the most since September 5, 2021 vs. Charlotte (Kyle Bradish)...tonight was the second time this season the Tides allowed 18 runs or more, the other happening on June 4 vs. Jacksonville when they allowed 20 runs, including 14 unearned runs...Norfolk pitchers allowed six home runs, tying the franchise record for most allowed in a game, matching May 24, 2019 at Gwinnett...the three hit batters by the Tides pitching staff also set a season-high.

OUR VAVR-ITE: Going 1-for-4 with an RBI tonight, Terrin Vavra has a hit in five straight games...during that streak, he's hitting .400 (8-for-20) with five runs, two doubles, two RBI and three walks.

SHED HEATING UP: After collecting just three hits in his first 10 games with the Tides this season, Shed Long Jr. has seven hits during his season-high five-game hitting streak, which he extended tonight after going 1-for-3 with a run and a hit-by-pitch...he's 7-for-18 (.389) with three runs, two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the streak.

