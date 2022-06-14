Bulls Walk-Off Bats in Series Opener

DURHAM, NC - Josh Lowe's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Durham Bulls a 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The game started well for Louisville, as Jose Barrero led off with a home run on the first pitch of the game. It was Barrero's fourth home run of the season and served as part of a three-hit night.

Durham tied the game in the bottom of the first inning on Jonathan Aranda's sacrifice fly that scored Miles Mastrobuoni.

In the top of the third inning, major league rehabber Donovan Soloano's RBI infield single gave the Bats the lead back. Stuart Fairchild extended the Louisville lead to 3-1 with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. It was Fairchild's first home run at the Triple-A level.

Once again, the Bulls tied the score in the bottom of the fifth inning on Lowe's two-out, two-run double. It came one batter after Jonathan Aranda reached on Juniel Querecuto's fielding error, which if fielded cleanly would have ended the inning.

The game remained tied at 3-3 until the bottom of the ninth inning when Durham loaded the bases, setting up Lowe's walk-off single.

The Bats and Bulls will play game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Deck McGuire (0-1, 4.91 ERA) will start for Louisville, while Durham's starter has not been announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

