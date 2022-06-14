SWB RailRiders Game Notes

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-37)

Game 61 | Home Game 31 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Sterling Sharp (1-2, 6.99) vs RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-6, 3.71)

SHARP: Took loss, going 0.1 IP (season-short), 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, BB, K @ St. Paul 6/8 (12-2 L)

WESNESKI: Took loss, going 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, HR, 3 BB, 3 K @ Syracuse 6/8-1 (3-0 L)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 12, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 10-1 to the Syracuse Mets Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. Ender Inciarte homered but the RailRiders four-game winning streak was halted in the series final.

Inciarte led off the second inning with a solo home run to right off of Mets starter Trevor Cahill. It was Inciarte's fourth of the season, three of which have been hit at Syracuse's NBT Bank Stadium.

In the bottom of the third, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Matt Krook hit Daniel Johnson to start the inning. Johneshwy Fargas reached on a sac bunt and an error that allowed Johnson to score. Fargas stole home to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead. After Dominic Smith beat the shift with a single, Mark Vientos homered to right to extend the advantage to 4-1.

Syracuse scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth on a pair of home runs, three doubles and a single to cap the day at 10-1. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had base runners in every inning except the ninth but could not plate another run against five Mets relievers. The RailRiders stranded 13 men on-base Sunday. Krook (1-6) took the loss after allowing all four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out seven. Michel Otanez (1-0) worked 1.2 innings for the win. The RailRiders took four out of seven games in the series, capturing their second series win of the season.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Rochester Red Wings for the only time this season for a six-game series from June 14 to June 19. These two teams have met six times in New York, with the Red Wings winning five of six. Rochester enters the set in first place in the International League East.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER - The RailRiders have now played 60 games this season. In those 60 contests, the game has been decided by three runs or less in 37 of them (62%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-20 in those games. Five of six games against Rochester this season have been decided by three or fewer runs (SWB 1-4).

HOW'D YOU GET HERE? - The Red Wings enter this series with the third most wins in Triple-A baseball (Nashville - 36, Oklahoma City - 37). They have held sole possession of first place in the IL East since May 10 and have never been below fourth place this season. Rochester currently leads the IL in batting average (.263) but find themselves 13th (of 20) in ERA (4.83) and 14th in WHIP (1.43). They enter on a six-game losing streak with a 1.0 game lead.

FLIPPING THE SWITCH - Since losing the first two games of the series against Syracuse by going 9-for-53 (.170 BA) with four extra base hits (all doubles), the RailRiders went 52-for-172 (.302 BA) with 21 extra base hits including eight home runs in the final five. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four of seven games against the Mets for their first series victory since opening week.

FOUR-GONE CONCLUSION - The RailRiders four-game winning streak ended on Sunday. It was their second four-game winning streak (longest) this season with their first also occurring against Syracuse in the first four games of the year.

THE NAT - Rochester is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, a National League team. The RailRiders have played 42 of their 60 games this season against National League affiliates (70%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 18-24 in those games. They have not played an American League affiliate since May 22 (Worcester Red Sox - Boston Red Sox) but will see one next week in the Toldeo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers).

PHILING GOOD- Phillip Evans enters Tuesday with hits in 11 of his last 14 games played dating back to May 25. He has multi-hit performances in six of those games, going 17-for-52 in the process (.327).

FLOR REAL - Estevan Florial led the charge during Thursday night's win in Syracuse, matching a career-high with five RBI, something he also did on July 2, 2019 against Daytona while with the Tampa Tarpons. Florial also went on to steal a base, homer and double. He has raised his season average to .291 this past week going 10-for-24 in that series (.417), which currently leads qualified batters in season average with SWB. Florial finds himself on a seven-game hitting streak that began on June 5. The streak is one shy of tying a season-long for any RailRider batter (José Peraza). He also has a hit in all but one game in the month of June.

SEE U L8ER- José Peraza's eight-game hitting streak came to an end on Saturday. Peraza's stretch began on May 29 with him going 12-for-30 (.400) with four doubles and a home run during it. No RailRider this season has had a hit streak as long as him. During the stretch, Peraza raised his season batting average from .202 to .243 and his on base percentage from .268 to .292.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Rochester on Wednesday. It's Waggin' Wednesday where fans can bring their four-legged canine friends to PNC Field, presented by Magic 93. Fans can also enjoy $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs for two hours after gates open, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (44-16) had Monday off after routing the Chicago Cubs on Sunday 18-4. Matt Carpenter homered twice for six home runs in ten games with the Yankees. Gerrit Cole faces Tampa Bay's Corey Kluber tonight in New York at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (35-21) fell in ten innings 7-1 to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday. Chad Bell brought the only offense with a solo homer. Randy Vasquez struck out eight in 5.2 IP. The Patriots are on the road to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats tonight at 6:35 PM with Will Warren on the mound... The Hudson Valley Renegades (28-29) outlasted the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 10-7 on Sunday. The 'Gades drove home six runs in the bottom of the seventh. Hudson Valley begins a two week trip tonight, starting with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6:30 PM with Blane Abeyta getting the start... The Tampa Tarpons (24-33) were swept in a doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday. Juan Carela was named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week. He struck out nine batters in 6.0 innings of shutout/one-hit baseball on June 9. Carela is the second Tarpon to be named Pitcher of the Week after Yorlin Calderon took the honor following a seven-inning no-hitter on May 25 against Lakeland. Tampa is in St. Lucie to take on the Mets starting at 6:10 PM...

