Derek Hill Returns with a Multi-Hit Game at Worcester

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(WORCESTER, MA): After a 5-1 series win, the Mud Hens headed to Worcester, to take on the Red Sox. The top-30 Detroit prospect, RHP Garrett Hill took the mound, hoping to keep the Mud Hens in the win column, and to stay hot after his impressive outing against Iowa. RF Derek Hill returned to the club, after being optioned back to Toledo from Detroit. This was his first game back with Toledo, since April 21st.

The Worcester Red Sox began the game with a couple of solo shots, to take an early 2-0 lead. One was hit in the second, and the other in the third inning. However, through three innings, RHP Garrett Hill did not show any signs of panic, as he tallied five strikeouts through the first three innings. Then, in the top of the fourth, the Sox would obtain a two-run shot, increasing their lead 4-0. Two out of the three home runs were tallied by the Woo Sox right fielder, Jaylin Davis. He went 3-4, being halfway to the cycle, while also obtaining a triple.

In the top of the sixth, SS Ryan Kreidler would obtain his first triple of the season, but the Hens would fail to drive him in. The Mud Hens would go 0-3, with runners in scoring position, which was the difference maker in this pitching duel, as the Woo Sox took the series opener, with a score 4-0. However, in RF Derek Hill's return to the Mud Hens, he went 2-4, as he was the only Mud Hen batter with a multi-hit game, tonight.

The Toledo bullpen ended the day giving up no runs, through three innings, tallying four strikeouts. RHP Louis Castillo had three out of the four.

NOTABLE BATTERS:

RF Derek Hill: 2-4

SS Ryan Kreidler: 1-3, 3B, K

NOTABLE PITCHERS:

RHP Louis Castillo: 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, (1.80 ERA)

NEXT UP: The Mud Hens will look to improve driving in the runs a bit more, tomorrow. Toledo will also look to even the series, as first pitch begins at 6:45pm ET.

