Wesneski Leads Staff to Shutout Win over Rochester

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Rochester Red Wings 7-0 in the series opener on Tuesday evening. Hayden Wesneski pitched six shutout innings in his third quality start of the season.

The RailRiders got on the board in the second on a run-scoring single from Derek Dietrich against Red Wings' starter Sterling Sharp. Dietrich finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk. Sharp allowed just that lone tally over five innings of work with four strikeouts.

Wesneski got the ball for the RailRiders and logged his third quality start of the season with six shutout frames on the mound. Vinny Nittoli pitched two scoreless innings of his own out of the bullpen and has now allowed just one run over his last nine appearances.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended their lead with four runs in the sixth. Estevan Florial delivered the big knock of the frame with a two-RBI single to left-center to give SWB a 4-0 advantage. Florial extended his hitting streak to eight games, which matches the longest such streak for any RailRider this season. Oswald Peraza hit a sacrifice fly to right field one batter later to extend the lead to 5-0.

SWB plated two insurance runs in the seventh via Tim Locastro's first Triple-A home run of the season in the 7-0 final. Wesneski (2-6) earned his second win of the season for the RailRiders. Sharp (1-3) was saddled with the loss for Rochester.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 PM. It's Waggin' Wednesday. Fans can bring their four-legged canine friends to PNC Field, presented by Magic 93. Fans can also enjoy $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs for two hours after gates open. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

24-37

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.