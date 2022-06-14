Davis Homers Twice, Duran Goes Deep in 4-0 Win over Toledo

June 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (31-30) won their fifth game in seven tries to move back above .500 on Tuesday night, a 4-0 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (30-29) at Polar Park.

The WooSox entered the day fourth in the International League in home runs, and the long ball led the way offensively early on.

In the second, Jaylin Davis smashed a 410-foot blast to left to put the home team on top, the first of two on the day for the 27-year-old.

An inning later, Jarren Duran joined the party, turning on a hanging breaking ball and powering it over the right centerfield wall for a solo homer of his own. Duran has now homered in back-to-back games, and after not homering in his first 10 games of the season, the 25-year-old now has six long balls and 22 extra-base-hits at Triple-A.

Davis came to the plate with a man on in the fourth and outdid his second inning swing, crushing a 453-foot homer to left to make it 4-0 Worcester. He would add a triple sixth inning, part of a 3-for-4, three-RBI night.

Since June 1, Davis is hitting .372 (16-43) with five doubles, one triple and three home runs.

On the mound, Connor Seabold made his longest start since returning from a pectoral injury that landed him on the injured list. The right-hander went five scoreless innings, striking out six with zero walks and three hits. Seabold also threw 65 pitches, 49 of which were for strikes (75%).

Silvino Bracho posted scoreless sixth and seventh innings, followed by runless frames by A.J. Politi and Zack Kelly, and the WooSox notched their fourth shutout victory of the season and third in the last week.

The WooSox continue the series Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Toledo Mud Hens, affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. On the mound, Brayan Bello (3-1, 3.49), who leads the International League in strikeouts since his callup, faces Michael Mariot (4-1, 4.64). Radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on MLB.tv, MLB.com and NESN+ tape delay.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.