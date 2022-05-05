Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (13-12) vs. Louisville Bats (10-16)

May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 11:05 AM ET

GAME #26 / Home #15: Indianapolis Indians (13-12) vs. Louisville Bats (10-16)

PROBABLES: LHP Trey McGough (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Bernardo Flores (0-1, 7.24)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Indians lost their second consecutive game to the last-place Bats and were shut out for the first time since 9/16/21 yesterday, 1-0. With two outs in the top of the first inning, Ronnie Dawson sent a long fly ball to right field to plate the only run of the game in Louisville's favor. The Bats' pitching was led by major league rehabber and 2019 National League All-Star Luis Castillo, who fanned seven batters over 4.1 scoreless innings of work. It was the first time the Indians were shut out by Louisville since 6/23/21 at Louisville Slugger Field (5-0).

THE FLASH: The Indians stole five bases in six attempts yesterday, marking the team's first five-steal game since 4/20/18 at Victory Field vs. Charlotte. The last time the Indians attempted six-or-more stolen bases was 7/17/15 at Toledo when they were successful in four of seven attempts. Rodolfo Castro led the charge, swiping second and third base in the eighth inning to become just the second Indians' baserunner this season to steal two bases in a game (also: Cal Mitchell, 4/7 [2] vs. Omaha). As a team, the Indians now rank first in the International League and second in Triple-A behind Tacoma (43) with 39 stolen bases in 25 games this season. In 2021, they stole 71 total bases in 128 games to rank 15th in the IL. Yesterday also marked Indy's fourth game this season with four-plus stolen bases, the most since they had eight total games of that nature in 2015 (two 5 SB games). In 2008, the Indians had 18 games with four-or-more stolen bases, their most dating back to 2005. The single-game high of stolen bases in that time came on 5/4/09 when the Indians swiped nine bases vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SMITH-NJIGBA'S SPEED: Canaan Smith-Njigba roped his first triple since 7/31/19 vs. Single-A Hickory into the deepest alley of Victory Field yesterday for Indy's only extra-base hit of the game. The corner outfielder is currently working a team-high tying seven-game hitting streak (also: Ji-Hwan Bae, 4/5-13) dating back to 4/27 at Iowa. In that time span, he owns a .318 batting average (7-for-22) with six runs scored, three extra-base hits, seven walks to eight strikeouts and a 1.074 OPS.

WELCOME TO THE SPACE CAM: With two scoreless innings in relief last night, Cam Alldred extended his scoreless streak to a team-high 11.1 innings across his last five outings. Since surrendering three earned runs on 4/16 at St. Paul - his only outing this season with runs allowed - Alldred owns a 0.97 WHIP and .205 average against (8-for-39). Alldred has broken multiple career highs this season, tossing a career-high 4.0 innings in his first career start on 4/23 vs. Columbus and striking out a career-high five batters on 4/8 vs. Omaha. In 12 career Triple-A starts, Alldred is 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA (4er/29.1ip) and 1.16 WHIP.

BAE BATTING: With a pair of singles last night, J-Hwan Bae has now hit safely in five of his last six games with a .400 batting average (10-for-25), .840 slugging percentage and 1.304 OPS dating back to 4/27 at Iowa. His hot streak began with his first home run of the season last Wednesday and followed with another the next day, marking the second time in his career that he has homered in back-to-back games (also: 7/28-29/21 at Harrisburg). On Friday, he recorded a career-high five hits with three extra-base knocks, making him one of three players in the International League to notch a five-hit game this season. Yesterday marked his third multi-hit game this season.

PITCHING PRODUCES: With a two-out solo home run last night, Ronnie Dawson scored the first earned run against an Indianapolis starting pitcher (Jerad Eickhoff) since 4/24 vs. Columbus. Indy's starting pitching corps owns a minor-league leading 2.21 ERA (19er/77.1ip) in 25 games this season, which ranks second to only the Los Angeles Dodgers (1.90) as the lowest in all of professional baseball. Overall, Indy's pitching staff has been firing on all cylinders, ranking third among 20 International League teams and fourth in Triple-A with a 3.57 ERA (85er/214.0ip). Indianapolis' pitchers own a collective 1.23 WHIP and .215 average against (170-for-792), both of which rank second in Triple-A behind only Nashville (1.21 WHIP, .210 AVG). Last night was Indy's second loss when surrendering three-or-less runs in a game (12-2) and their first loss when allowing less than three runs (9-1).

TODAY: The Indians will look to earn their first win of the six-game series vs. Louisville this morning at 11:05 AM ET. This is the third of 18 matchups between the two International League West rivals this season, with 12 of those contests played at The Vic (also: 8/2-7). Last year the Indians went 8-10 against the Bats including a 3-3 mark at Victory Field, marking Indy's first season-series loss to Louisville since 2016 (12-14). Trey McGough will take the mound for his fifth appearance (second start) in an Indians uniform this season and try to extend his 5.0-inning scoreless streak. For the Bats, Bernardo Flores will counter in a battle of southpaws.

TREY'S TURN: Southpaw Trey McGough will make his second start with Indy today after earning his first career Triple-A win out of the bullpen last Saturday. He tossed a season-high 2.0 innings and fanned three batters in the outing to extend his scoreless streak to 5.0 innings to begin the season. He made his first appearance of the season on 4/20 vs. Columbus after a stint on the 7-day injured list and struck out one of four total batters faced in 1.0 inning.

THE CLOSER: Yerry De Los Santos, one of Indy's quality late-inning relievers, earned his team-leading second save in as many opportunities on Sunday afternoon at Iowa. He struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning. This season, the right-hander leads Indians relievers (6.0-plus innings pitched) with a 1.13 ERA (1er/8.0ip) and has 13 strikeouts. In 11 career Triple-A outings with Indianapolis, De Los Santos is 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA (1er/14.0ip), four hits allowed, two walks and 19 strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1956: Southpaw Hank Aguirre struck out 10 batters in a 9.0-inning complete game as Indianapolis topped the Minneapolis Millers, 5-2, at old Victory Field. Aguirre made his MLB debut with Cleveland that season and was a 1962 American League All-Star with Detroit thanks to a major league-leading 2.21 ERA. Third baseman Stan Pawloski clubbed two home runs and drove in three runs in the triumph.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.