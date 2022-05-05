St. Paul Scores Late to Beat Iowa

May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (12-14) allowed six runs in the final two at-bats for the St. Paul Saints (14-11), who came back to win by a score of 6-3.

Iowa got off to a great start, scoring one run in each the third, fourth and fifth innings. Two ground ball outs brought in runs in the third and fourth followed by an RBI double from Dixon Machado to bring Iowa's lead to 3-0 after five.

St. Paul was held off the board by Major League rehabber Wade Miley, who silenced the Saints' bats for four innings. The southpaw allowed just two hits while striking out three, throwing 68% (28-of-41) of his pitches for strikes.

Matt Swarmer followed in Miley's footsteps, throwing 2.0 scoreless frames of his own. He allowed two hits and a walk, but worked around the traffic and kept St. Paul at zero runs through six innings.

Unfortunately for Iowa, the Saints would wake up in the seventh, scoring two runs on a ground out and RBI single. They would enter the eighth down 3-2, but an RBI double from Curtis Terry and a bases loaded triple from Elliot Soto scored four runs, giving them a 6-3 lead.

Trevor Megill closed out the win for the Saints, getting revenge on his former teammates from last year. Megill struck out the side in the ninth to earn his second save of the year and give St. Paul a 2-1 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES:

After allowing four runs in the eighth inning tonight, Iowa fell to 9-4 on the season when leading after seven innings.

The three earned runs on Erich Uelmen's line marked the first earned runs he has allowed all season. The righty also took his first loss of the season, moving to 2-1.

Nelson Maldonado extended his hitting streak to five games, going 2-for-4. His two hits brought his average to .286 with Iowa this year.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game four of the six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:37pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.