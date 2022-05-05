Nashville Ties Game in Eighth, Wins in Extras to Take Series Lead
May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn., --- The Norfolk Tides (13-14) lost to the Nashville Sounds (18-8), 4-3, in 10 innings on Thursday night. The Sounds now lead the series, 2-1, halfway through the six-game set.
Norfolk scored first, starting with DJ Stewart knocking a leadoff double to start the second inning. Rylan Bannon followed with a full-count, two-run homer to give the Tides an early 2-0 lead.
The Sounds didn't take long to respond, tying the game in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Alex Jackson singled up the middle to put the game at 2-2.
The Tides took the lead when they loaded the bases in the top of the fifth. Bannon walked with for his third RBI of the game and second go-ahead RBI. Nashville did stop the bleeding by keeping the game at 3-2, Tides.
Nashville tied the game again in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Cole Uvila entered to pitch for Norfolk but couldn't keep the lead. Brice Turang was able to hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at 3-3. Uvila was able to stop more runs from scoring, then struck out three of four batters faced in the ninth to force extra innings.
Uvila was stretched into extras but couldn't hold off the Sounds, as Jonathan Davis walked off the game with a single in the 10th, as the Tides lost 4-3. Tomorrow, the Tides will have RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 6.88) on the mound, while Nashville will throw LHP Ethan Small (2-0, 0.77). First Pitch at 7:35 p.m. ET.
POSTGAME NOTES
BAM BAM BANNON: The Norfolk offense was led by Rylan Bannon tonight, who went 2-for-4 with a run, a home run, three RBI and a walk...It was his first home run since April 22 vs. Durham, 76 at bats prior...through three games in the series at Nashville, Bannon is 4-for-12 with a home run and five RBI.
MILESTONE ALERT: Tonight was the 500th career Minor League game by DJ Stewart, who produced well in his first game back with Norfolk since April 17 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...he went 2-for-5 with a run and a double, joining Bannon as the only Tides with multiple hits.
NEUS-BOMB: The new longest active hitting streak in the International League is held by Robert Neustrom, who's hit safely in 10 straight games...tonight, he went 1-for-5...since April 24, he's hitting .400 (16-for-40) with four doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, two walks and four stolen bases...Nashville's Brice Turang went 0-for-4 tonight against the Tides, ending his 11-game hitting streak.
