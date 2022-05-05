Tromp's Eighth-Inning Double Leads Stripers over Charlotte

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-14) utilized a late double from Chadwick Tromp to take a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Knights (11-16) in a fierce pitcher's duel on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers went up 2-0 early with help from an RBI single from Preston Tucker, but the Knights tied the game at 2-2 on Adam Haseley's two-run home run (2) in the sixth. Tromp extended his hit streak to eight and his RBI streak to six with a two-out RBI double scoring Pat Valaika in the bottom of the eighth.

Key Contributors: Bryce Elder went 7.0 innings in his first Triple-A start of the season, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven in a no-decision. Tucker finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Valaika was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Michael Tonkin (W, 2-0) and Connor Johnstone (S, 1) each pitched 1.0 scoreless inning.

Noteworthy: The victory is Gwinnett's fourth "last-at-bat" win of 2022. Elder's 7.0-inning outing is the longest by a Stripers pitcher this season. Tromp is batting .400 (12-for-30, 2 doubles, 3 homers, 11 RBIs, 1.191 OPS) on his team-best eight-game hitting streak since April 24.

Next Game (Friday, May 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Huascar Ynoa (1-0, 3.09 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP John Parke (1-2, 6.15 ERA) for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Join the Stripers for a night of fun and fellowship at Faith & Family Night. It's also a Fireworks Friday with a spectacular post-game display.

