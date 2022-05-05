Redbirds' Thursday Night Game with Jumbo Shrimp Postponed

May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - Tonight's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission double header on Friday, May 6 with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT.

Fans can find more information regarding the Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park rainout policy here https://www.milb.com/memphis/ballpark/rain. Ticket holders of record will receive an email with more information related to their tickets.

Friday's all-you-can-eat taco buffet will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. as scheduled for those fans holding a specialty ticket. A limited number of tickets remain for the AYCE taco buffet, which can be purchased here: www.milb.com/memphis/tickets/all-you-can-eat-nights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.