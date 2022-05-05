Redbirds' Thursday Night Game with Jumbo Shrimp Postponed
May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - Tonight's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission double header on Friday, May 6 with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT.
Fans can find more information regarding the Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park rainout policy here https://www.milb.com/memphis/ballpark/rain. Ticket holders of record will receive an email with more information related to their tickets.
Friday's all-you-can-eat taco buffet will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. as scheduled for those fans holding a specialty ticket. A limited number of tickets remain for the AYCE taco buffet, which can be purchased here: www.milb.com/memphis/tickets/all-you-can-eat-nights.
