Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu Scheduled to Make MLB Injury Rehab Start for the Bisons, May 7 vs. Durham

Toronto Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu is scheduled to make a Major League Injury Rehab Assignment start for the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday, May 7 as the team hosts the Durham Bulls at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m.)

Tickets for Saturday's game are available at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The day is also a Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark where all pups get in free with their owners and the first 500 dogs receive a free squishy toy giveaway (Gates at 12:00 p.m.).

Ryu has been on the Injured List since April 17 with left forearm inflammation. The starter has made a pair of starts this year for the Blue Jays, his third season in the organization.

Ryu won 14 games for Toronto in last season and made 12 starts for the team in 2020 to help the team secure an American League Wild Card playoff berth. His 2020 season also included five starts at Sahlen Field while the Blue Jays called Buffalo home. Ryu started for Toronto on August 11, 2020 against Miami in the Blue Jays Sahlen Field Opener and allowed just one run on two hits over six innings in a no-decision. Toronto went on to defeat the Marlins, 5-4, in 10 innings in the first MLB game in Buffalo in over 100 years.

Ryu made one start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Postseason and has pitched in parts of five postseasons in his career. That includes a start in the 2018 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox.

