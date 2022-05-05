IronPigs Win 14-2

(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (15-12) saw their offense put together another offensive onslaught on Thursday evening as they won 14-2 against the Syracuse Mets (9-17). The team recorded 17 hits and saw four players with two or more hits.

Donny Sands gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as he hit a two-run home run against Connor Grey (1-1). The home run for Sands was his second of the season. Nick Maton extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning as he hit a sacrifice fly that scored Sands.

Syracuse scored a run against Michael Mariot (2-0) in the bottom of the third inning as Quinn Brodey scored on a groundout by Wyatt Young. The 'Pigs then took a 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning against Grey. Bryson Stott hit an RBI single that was followed by Sands' RBI single that scored John Andreoli. Darick Hall then hit an RBI double that scored Stott.

Stott blasted a two-run home run against Tim Adleman in the top of the sixth inning that gave Lehigh Valley an 8-1 lead. The home run for Stott was his second of the season. Daniel Palka homered against Mariot in the bottom of the sixth inning that cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 8-2.

The 'Pigs then scored five runs against Antonio Santos in the top of the eighth inning that extended their lead to 13-2. Yairo Munoz hit an RBI single then Maton fired with an RBI double. Dustin Peterson hit a two-run home run and Andreoli walked with the bases loaded. Munoz added an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning against Yennsy Diaz that gave the 'Pigs a 14-2 lead.

Jakob Hernandez, Braeden Ogle, and Dillon Maples each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Lehigh Valley.

The Pigs and Mets play again on Friday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

