Duran Stays Hot, WooSox Split Doubleheader at Toledo

May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







TOLEDO, O.H. - The Worcester Red Sox (15-12) split a pair of one-run games against the Toledo Mud Hens (11-14) on Thursday afternoon, a 5-4 win in game one and a 2-1 loss in game two at Fifth Third Field.

In game one, the WooSox entered the fourth inning of a seven-inning game tied at two. Ryan Fitzgerald led off the frame with a single, and after a pair of outs, Yolmer Sanchez walked to put two on with two down. That brought Jarren Duran to the plate, who saw one pitch, then clobbered the second he saw over the right field wall for a go-ahead, three-run home run.

Duran accounted for three of Worcester's five hits in the ballgame, driving in or scoring four of the team's five runs. Over his last six games, the 25-year-old is 11-26 (.381) with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs scored.

Toledo got a run in the sixth, one in the seventh and put the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the final inning, but Kaleb Ort got the 21st out to seal a 5-4 win.

The WooSox got their first two runs in the first inning of game one, a sac-fly by Triston Casas and a Rob Refsnyder RBI single. Toledo knotted the game up in the bottom of the third from a Zack Short RBI single (scoring former WooSox Jack Lopez) and a Kody Clemens RBI triple. Those were the only two runs allowed by Worcester starter Thomas Pannone, who went five innings and struck out four, allowing two runs and four hits in his second win of the season.

In game two, the first five innings were dominated by Worcester starter Josh Winckowski, who struck out eight in five innings of one run ball. Fifty of his 70 pitches were strikes, and the right-hander set down 14 straight Toledo batters to close his outing.

Offensively, the teams traded runs in the first two innings. The Mud Hens scored the only run against Winckowski in the bottom of the first on a Daz Cameron single, scoring Clemens (the son of Roger Clemens, who made five All-Star Game appearances with Boston). An inning later, Ronaldo Hernandez grounded in to a double play with runners on first and third, allowing Jaylin Davis to score.

Davis has played in three games over his first two days with Worcester, going 2-7 with a double and two runs scored.

But Toledo broke the 1-1 deadlock in the bottom of the sixth-working against WooSox reliever Geoff Hartlieb, Josh Lester delivered an RBI single to put the home team up 2-1. That was the final score, as Worcester split a doubleheader for the third time this season (0-1-3).

The WooSox continue the six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. On the mound, Brian Keller gets the start for Worcester versus Chase Anderson. Television coverage is live on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.