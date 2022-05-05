Saints Reel in Sturgeon from Wichita, Yake from Fort Myers

ST. PAUL, MN - For the first time this season the St. Paul Saints are getting reinforcements from the crop of talent throughout the organization. Outfielder Cole Sturgeon, in his first season with the Minnesota Twins organization, has been assigned to the Saints from Double-A Wichita, and infielder Ernie Yake, in his second professional season, joins the team from Single-A Fort Myers.

The 30-year-old left-hand hitting Sturgeon is hitting .266 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 16 games. Sturgeon has scored 13 runs, has two doubles, two stolen bases, a .342 on base percentage, and .438 slugging percentage.

Sturgeon spent the last two seasons in Independent Professional Baseball. During the pandemic year in 2020 he played in the Constellation League for the Sugar Land Skeeters and last season he began the year with the Atlantic League's Lexington Legends before being traded to the American Association's Milwaukee Milkmen. He hit a combined .300 with 12 homers and 58 RBI in 2021.

In 2014, Sturgeon was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round out of the University of Louisville. He spent six years with the Red Sox organization from 2014-19, spending all of 2019 at Triple-A Pawtucket. Sturgeon had a solid season hitting .277 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 99 games. He scored 43 runs, roped 17 doubles, two triples, stole six bags, had a .334 on base percentage, and a .426 slugging percentage.

At the University of Louisville, Sturgeon reached the College World Series as a junior and a senior in 2013 and 2014.

The 24-year-old Yake returns to the Saints after playing in one game in 2021. This season he's hitting .257 with four RBI in 13 games with the Mighty Mussels.

Last season Yake hit .238 with three RBI in seven games at the GCL Twins. He went 0-1 in his lone game with the Saints.

Yake spent five years at Gonzaga University from 2017-21, redshirting in 2017. During his redshirt freshman year in 2018 he was selected as a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team, WCC All-Freshman Team, and All-WCC Second Team. In 2019 he was an All-WCC Second Team selection. As a redshirt senior Yake was selected to the NCAA Tournament All-Eugene Team.

In order to make room for Sturgeon and Yake, the Saints placed outfielder Jake Cave on the temporary inactive list (paternal leave).

The Saints roster stands at 32 players with one Major League rehab player, Alex Kirilloff. The Saints have a total of 20 pitchers and 12 position players. The Triple-A maximum roster is 33 with 28 active during any given game.

