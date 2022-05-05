Clemens Tallies Two Triples in Doubleheader vs Worcester

Coming off a loss in the previous outing, RHP Elvin Rodriguez took the mound for the Mud Hens, hoping to get Toledo back in the win column. The Red Sox began the doubleheader, tallying two runs off Rodriguez in the first inning of the ballgame. However, the Mud Hens were not going to go down without a fight.

In the bottom of the third, Jack Lopez began the inning, hitting a single to center field. John Valente would then hit a sacrifice bunt, moving Lopez to second. Later in the inning, Zack Short would hit his sixteenth RBI of the season, scoring Lopez. Short's RBI single, cut the lead for the Red Sox, with a score of 2-1. The next batter, Kody Clemens would hit a triple deep to center field, scoring Zack Short. Clemens now has sixteen RBIs as well. The score was then tied at two runs apiece.

After the Hens tied the game in the third inning, the Red Sox answered back with a three-run blast to right field in the fourth. The Red Sox now led 5-2. Again, Toledo would not go down easy. The Mud Hens would snag a run in the sixth, with a sacrifice fly, hit by Ryan Lavarnway. Lavarnway now has seven RBIs this season. The score was now 5-3, in favor of the Red Sox.

In the final inning with two outs, John Valente singled on a line drive to single. Then, Jacob Robson came in to pinch hit for Dylan Rosa. Robson would swing on a 2-0 count, hitting a towering double to right field, scoring Valente. The Mud Hens now trailed by just one run. However, the Red Sox would get the last out on the next pitch, taking game one with a score of 5-4.

NOTABLE BATTER: Daz Cameron increased his hitting streak to six games. Cameron went 1-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

GAME TWO RECAP: RHP Logan Shore looked to split the doubleheader with the Red Sox, as he took the mound for Toledo, making his second start of the season. This time, the Mud Hens struck first in the first inning. Kody Clemens hit another triple to center field, setting up an RBI single by Daz Cameron. Cameron has now extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The Red Sox would only tally one run off of Shore in the second inning. Logan Shore went four strong innings, allowing two hits, an earned run, a walk, while tallying four strikeouts. The pitching duel between the two squads would last until the bottom of the sixth inning. Zack Short would walk, with a base hit by Kody Clemens to follow. The base hit would move Short to third. This would lead the first baseman, Josh Lester to hit a clutch RBI single to right field. Zack Short would tally the run, as the Hens now led with a score of 2-1.

RHP Derek Law would tally two strikeouts, as he obtained his second save of the season. The Mud Hens split the doubleheader series, with a score of 2-1. "Logan was outstanding. My hats off to him. We are proud of him." Manager Lloyd McLendon said. RHP Jason Foley got his first winning decision of the season, going two strong innings, with a strikeout.

NOTABLE BATTER: Daz Cameron extended his hitting streak to seven games. Cameron went 1-3, with an RBI single. Kody Clemens also hit another triple in game two, making it back-to-back games with Clemens hitting a triple. In game two, he went 2-3.

NEXT UP: At 7:05pm, the Toledo Mud Hens will be back at Fifth-Third Field, continuing the series with the Worcester Red Sox.

