Indians and Bats Suspended in Ninth
May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After a back-and-forth contest in the third game of a six-game series between the Indianapolis Indians and Louisville Bats, Thursday afternoon's affair was suspended in the middle of the ninth inning tied 5-5. The game will resume play at 5:30 PM ET on Friday evening, with the regularly scheduled game beginning no earlier than 7:05 PM ET. The nightcap will be a nine-inning contest.
All fans with a ticket to Friday's originally scheduled game can also attend the suspended game. Gates will open at 5:15 PM ET prior to the 5:30 PM ET start.
After Louisville took a 1-0 lead on its second first-inning solo home run in as many games, the Indians put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. Taylor Davis tied the game with an RBI single to score Cal Mitchell after a leadoff walk, and Oneil Cruz lined a two-out triple into the left-center alley to plate the go-ahead runs.
The Bats countered with a three-spot of their own in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead, 4-3. The first three batters of the inning reached base safely and two errors committed by center fielder Ji-Hwan Bae on an RBI single by Lorenzo Cedrola cleared the bases.
A fielding error by Louisville first baseman Allen Cordoba plated Rodolfo Castro as the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Indianapolis then took the lead in its next offensive half inning with a two-out, bases-loaded walk drawn by Canaan Smith-Njigba.
With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Cristian Santana singled home Ashton Creal to tie the game.
The Indians are home all weekend with major promotions on deck. Indy 500 Night leads off the weekend festivities on Friday and is followed by Star Wars™ Night on Saturday and a Mother's Day matinee Sunday. To purchase single-game tickets, or for more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].
