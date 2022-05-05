Chasers Score 3 in the 7th But Comeback Falls Just Short

May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







RHP Daniel Mengden (1-3) got through the first without any trouble, but the second was a different story. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Clippers nine-hole hitter, who proceeded to hit a grand slam onto the leftfield berm and after two, the Clippers led 5-0.

Mengden settled down in the third but was pulled from the game to start the fourth, in favor of LHP Josh Dye who proceeded to retire the side in the fourth.

Dye settled in and threw 3.0 scoreless innings. With the score still at 5-0, RF Brewer Hicklen hit a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the sixth. Hicklen would move to third on a single from C Freddy Fermin and score on a sacrifice fly by DH Gabriel Cancel to cut the deficit to 5-1 after six.

SS Iván Castillo led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. With two outs in the inning, 1B Vinnie Pasquantino reached on a Clipper fielding error. Hicklen followed suit with a ground rule double that would score Castillo. Pasquantino scored on a Fermin single to cut the Columbus lead to 5-3.

In the eighth, CF JaCoby Jones reached base with no outs on a dropped third strike before stealing second base. The Chasers would ultimately come up empty in the inning, falling 5-4.

Mengden threw 3.0 innings in the start, allowing five earned runs with a strikeout. The Chasers relievers continue strong series, not allowing hit or walk in six innings of combined work with six strikeouts tonight. The Omaha bullpen has gone 15.0 innings since their last earned run, dating back to the eighth inning of Sunday's 7-4 win over Toledo.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Clippers with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Dollar Beer Night, with select Budweiser and Pepsi products just a buck, presented by Budweiser and Pepsi. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Come check the Storm Chasers on Star Wars Night this Friday at 6:35 p.m. Friday is your chance to see the Chasers in action wearing their Darth Maul jerseys. Stick around after the game on Friday to catch the first Fireworks Friday of the season.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

