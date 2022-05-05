Mercedes Starts Rehab Thursday, Mendick Recalled

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Yermín Mercedes will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. First pitch of tonight's game against the Gwinnett Stripers is set for 7:05 p.m.

Additionally, the Knights have also announced two more roster moves today. First, infielder Danny Mendick was recalled to the Chicago White Sox today. Mendick, who was optioned to the Knights on Monday, May 2, appeared in one game with Charlotte on Tuesday and had two hits (2-for-4). This season with the White Sox, Mendick is hitting .250 (5-for-20) with four runs scored, two doubles, one home run and three RBIs.

Danny Mendick appeared in just one game with the Knights this season (Tuesday, May 3). Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

RHP Davis Martin was also promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Martin, 25, was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. This season with the Barons, the 25-year-old righty is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five games started (24.0 innings pitched). The Texas native has compiled 33 strikeouts over that span.

Mercedes, 29, is currently on Chicago's injured list with a left hamate fracture. The Dominican native appeared in 68 games last season with the White Sox and hit .271 (65-for-240) with 26 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 37 RBIs. He was optioned to the Knights on July 2, 2021 and went on to hit .275 (61-for-222) with 32 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 29 RBIs with Charlotte last year.

The Knights will continue the series against the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field tonight at 7:05 p.m. All six games in the series can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

