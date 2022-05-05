Soto Stuns Former Team, Saints Come from Behind for 6-3 Win over I-Cubs

ST. PAUL, MN - He grew up a Chicago Cubs fan. His parents had season tickets for 10 years. He was then drafted by the team he grew up rooting for. On Thursday night at CHS Field, Elliot Soto came through with a bases clearing triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a three all game against the team he played for in 2014 and 2017, the Iowa Cubs. The Saints came back from three down to defeat the I-Cubs 6-3 in front of 4,661 at CHS Field. The win improved the Saints to 14-11 on the season.

After managing just two hits over 4.0 innings against Major League rehabber, Wade Miley, the Saints trailed 3-0 going into the seventh.

The Saints crept back into the game in the seventh against reliever Eric Stout. Mark Contreras led off with a triple to left-center. With one out he scored on a groundout by Jermaine Palacios getting the Saints to within 3-1. Elliot Soto then drew a walk and was balked to second. José Godoy doubled him home cutting the deficit to a run at 3-2.

In the eighth, with Stout still out there, Royce Lewis led off with a double to left-center. After Alex Kirilloff grounded out to second that moved Lewis to third, Erich Uelman came out of the bullpen to take over for Stout. He didn't fair much better as Curtis Terry tied the game at three with a double to right-center. An intentional walk to Contreras followed by a walk to Derek Fisher, loaded the bases. After Jermaine Palacios went down on strikes, Soto delivered with a bases clearing triple to center giving the Saints a three-run lead.

Trevor Megill closed it out by striking out the side in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Chi Chi González started for the Saints and kept the Saints in the game despite giving up nine hits over five innings. He was able to limit the damage as the I-Cubs got on the board first in the third. John Hicks led off with a double. He advanced to third on an infield single just to the left of the pitcher's mound by Trent Giambrone. An RBI fielder's choice by Narciso Crook put the I-Cubs up 1-0.

Nelson Machado led off the fourth with a single to right. Robel García followed with a single to right-center that sent Machado to third. An RBI fielder's choice by Greg Deichmann gave the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The I-Cubs scored in a third consecutive inning getting a run in the fifth, Narciso Crook led off the inning with a walk and scored on a double by Dixon Machado making it 3-0.

Saints reliever Daniel Gossett may have been the unsung hero as he tossed 3.0 hitless, scoreless innings while striking out four to give the Saints momentum. The Saints bullpen has allowed just one run on four hits over the last 16.2 innings.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints start RHP Jake Faria (0-1, 8.10) and the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be seen on FOX9 Plus and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

