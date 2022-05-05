Bats Tie Game Late in Indy, Suspended in Ninth

May 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians played to a 5-5 tie before rain forced the game to be suspended in the middle of the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field. The game will resume Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET with the scheduled nine-inning contest to follow no earlier than 7:05 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis was one out away from a victory when Cristian Santana delivered a game-tying single for the Bats in the pouring rain to even things at 5-5.

It didn't take much time for the Louisville to take the lead, as Lorenzo Cedrola led off the game with a solo home run. It was Cedrola's second long ball of the season and the second first inning home run in as many nights for the Bats.

The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Taylor Davis hit an RBI single to get Indianapolis on the board. Three batters later, with two on and two outs, Oneil Cruz tripled into the left-center field gap, scoring both runners and giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. Cruz was thrown out at home plate trying to advance on an errant throw.

In the top of the fifth, the Bats loaded the bases with no outs and Cedrola lined a single into center field. Ji-hwan Bae bobbled the ball and then threw it away, allowing all three runs to score. Cedrola was credited with one RBI on the play, with the other two runs scoring on Bae's two errors. With his two hits in the game, Cedrola now has 34 on the season, the second-most in the International League.

Indianapolis tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Rodolfo Castro scored all the way from first base on a fielding error by Bats' first baseman Allen Cordoba. The next inning, Smith-Njigba drew a 10-pitch, bases-loaded walk off Louisville reliever Nick Howard to give the Indians a 5-4 lead.

After today's game comes to a conclusion, Randy Wynne (1-3, 3.76 ERA) will start for Louisville in the nightcap, opposing Roansy Contreras (0-0, 1.42 ERA), who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 69th-best prospect in all of baseball.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.