Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 10-15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, May 10 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, May 15 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit cards. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Business Person Special: For only $20, fans can get a field reserved ticket, a jumbo hot dog, chips, and a Yuengling ($23 to upgrade to a dugout reserved ticket). The Yuengling Business Person Special must be purchased in person at the Miller Electric Box Office.

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Negro Leagues Celebration: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we pay tribute to the 102nd anniversary of the Negro Leagues. The team will also be taking the field as the Jax Red Caps!

Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, you never know when great music will pop up at the Tiki Terrace!

Miami Nights: Join us, as we follow the over-the-top antics of two of Miami's finest detectives; Scampi Crockett and Southpaw Tubbs. The team will be rocking their black south beach themed uniforms for a night excess the likes of which you for sure have seen on a TV show in the 80s.

Miami Nights Jersey: The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in our 2022 Miami Nights Jersey. The jerseys are currently up for auction and will be awarded at the conclusion of the season!

Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys and staff will also wear red for every Friday home game this season to support the military.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2022!

Kriller Night!: Calling all Billies and all Jeans! It's only human nature to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the best-selling album of all-time. So, grab that pretty young thing and head to the ballpark! Don't be jealous of the lady in my life just because the girl is mine. Wanna be startin' something? Just beat it, grab your lady a cold beer and a hot dog and tell her; baby be mine! Be sure to get here early to see the first pitch. Pretty sure the catcher will only be wearing one glove. Don't forget about our moonwalk in the kids zone. We're confident you would pay any (Vincent) price to see tonight's game. It's gonna be a thriller of a night!

Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and RJ Young: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Rex the Beach Blvd. Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and RJ Young: We present to you Rex - The Beach Blvd Dinosaur! Soon to be bobbling the day away at your desk or dashboard. Perhaps banging a gong and/or getting it on when a certain song comes on. Either way, Rex will be going home with the first 2,000 fans through the gates. One giveaway per person not per ticket.

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday will begin with pre-game catch on the field (from 12-12:20 on 5/15) and FREE pre-game face painting and balloon animals in the Wolfson Children's Hospital Kids Zone. Plus kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after every Sunday home game!

Princess Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for our annual Princess Day! Fans will be able to meet a couple of princesses on the concourse before the game!

Hot Shrimp Yoga, presented by Hot Spot Power Yoga: Join us for some Hot Shrimp Yoga! We have partnered with Hot Spot Power Yoga to offer this one of a kind, pregame Yoga class on the field from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. For only $30 you will get a one-hour yoga class on the field, taught by the great staff at Hot Spot Power Yoga, plus a ticket to the game and a post class drink (soda, domestic beer, or wine)! Yoga tickets must be purchased in advance at jaxshrimp.com.

