FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







A goal from Bia Zaneratto and a massive PK save from Lorena extend the KC Current's win streak at home.

