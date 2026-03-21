"FROM LONG RANGE, MESANVI!!!"
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Video courtesy of US Soccer
Loïc Mesanvi puts Indy Eleven on the board in the U.S. Open Cup!
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