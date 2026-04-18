@FCCincinnati and a Surging @chicagofire Saturday Showdown!

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







A Midwest clash in Cincy!

@FCCincinnati look to defend home turf against a surging @chicagofire!

Tune-in at 7:30pm ET on Apple TV for the @Walmart Saturday Showdown.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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