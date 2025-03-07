FC Dallas Plays the Chicago Fire FC in 2025 Home Opener this Saturday, March 8
March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas hosts Brimstone Cup rivals the Chicago Fire FC for its 2025 MLS season opener this Saturday, March 8 from Toyota Stadium. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the FC Dallas App.
SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire FC | 3.8.25 (FC Dallas)
Brimstone Cup Rivalry Renewed: The Brimstone Cup is the fan-driven MLS trophy based on the season series between two clubs. Chicago's Section 8 and Dallas' Inferno supporters groups launched the trophy in 2001. For more information on the Brimstone Cup Rivalry, click here.
BROADCAST DETAILS:
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT
English & Spanish Broadcast: MLS Season Pass
English Radio: The FC Dallas app
