Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Columbus Crew SC for First Road Trip of the Season

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC make their first road trip of the season this week, traveling to face Columbus Crew SC at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 8, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Saturday's match will mark the first meeting between Houston and Columbus since the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, after the Dynamo Houston defeated St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 32 to advance further in the international competition than any other MLS Western Conference team.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, March 15 to host Real Salt Lake for their 40th MLS regular season matchup. Tickets for all of Houston's home matches are available HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Columbus Crew SC

WHEN:

Saturday, March 8 - 1:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

Spanish: Bruno Vain and Andres Agulla

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

