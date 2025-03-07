Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Columbus Crew SC for First Road Trip of the Season
March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC make their first road trip of the season this week, traveling to face Columbus Crew SC at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 8, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Saturday's match will mark the first meeting between Houston and Columbus since the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, after the Dynamo Houston defeated St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 32 to advance further in the international competition than any other MLS Western Conference team.
The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, March 15 to host Real Salt Lake for their 40th MLS regular season matchup. Tickets for all of Houston's home matches are available HERE.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at Columbus Crew SC
WHEN:
Saturday, March 8 - 1:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr
Spanish: Bruno Vain and Andres Agulla
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
