Allende and Suárez on Target to Lead Inter Miami CF to Victory in First Leg against Cavalier FC

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF earned a 2-0 win over Cavalier FC in the first leg of the series between the sides in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Goals by attackers Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez led Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium, while goalkeeper Óscar Ustari recorded a second clean sheet this Champions Cup campaign.

"We are a team. It is impossible for a team to always play the same way. We were coming off a great game in Houston. Well, we have to learn how to play badly. You can live with that, and you can get good results, and you can play badly without suffering. And well, it's part of the learning process," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami took the pitch for the Round of 16 first leg encounter with Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, David Martínez and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Federico Redondo, captain Sergio Busquets and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; Benjamin Cremaachi and Allende flanked striker Suárez to lead the team in attack.

Following a close initial 45 minutes with both teams defending stoutly, the match went into the half scoreless.

The second half saw Inter Miami find the breakthrough goal through Allende in the 61st minute. After an initial headed attempt from the Argentine attacker following a corner kick delivery that was saved by Cavalier's goalkeeper, Suárez crossed the ball once again before Busquets tipped the ball back for Allende at the center of the box. Allende then fired home with a powerful left-footed strike to register his second goal in the 2025 Champions Cup. The assist, meanwhile, was Busquets' second in the competition.

Following the opener, Inter Miami continued pressing in attack in search of extending its lead and was rewarded in the 83rd minute. Suárez collected possession inside the box before calmly slotting the ball into the far post with a left-footed finish. The goal was his second this Champions Cup campaign.

Inter Miami's 2-0 lead remained unmoved throughout the final minutes for the team to claim a valuable win in the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup between the sides in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter Miami and Cavalier FC will meet again for the second leg next Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with 2025 MLS regular season action hosting Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium this Sunday, March 9 at 4 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE!

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Tadeo Allende (Sergio Busquets) 61', Luis Suárez 83'

Misconduct:

MIA - Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card 24'), Luis Suárez (Yellow Card 66'), Federico Redondo (Yellow Card 89'), Ian Fray (Yellow Card 90+2')

CFC - Jalmaro Calvin (Yellow Card 5')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón (Gonzalo Luján 50'), David Martínez (Leo Afonso 75'), Jordi Alba; M Federico Redondo, © Sergio Busquets (Yannick Bright 64'), Telasco Segovia (Noah Allen 75'); F Benjamin Cremaschi (David Ruiz 64'), Luis Suárez, Tadeo Allende

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Tomás Avilés, Ryan Sailor; M Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales

Cavalier FC - GK Vino Barclett; D Jalmaro Calvin, Jerome McLeary, Jeovanni Laing, Richard King, Christopher Ainsworth; M Dwayne Allen, Adrian Reid (Shamar Watson 74'), Dwayne Atkinson (Shad San Millan 85'), Jamilhio Rigters (Justin Dunn 85'); F Shaquille Stein (Kaile Auvray 74')

Unused Substitutes - GK Jamari Gordon, Jeadiine White; D Onei Bryan, Alexavier Gooden; M Jamoy Dennis, Chad James; F Damarley Williams

Details of the Game:

Date: March 6, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 17,259

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 66%

CFC - 34%

Shots:

MIA - 12

CFC - 7

Saves:

MIA - 1

CFC - 4

Corners:

MIA - 8

CFC - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 10

CFC - 6

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2025

Allende and Suárez on Target to Lead Inter Miami CF to Victory in First Leg against Cavalier FC - Inter Miami CF

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.