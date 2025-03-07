Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids (0-0-2, 2 pts.) hit the road for their third MLS regular season match of the season against Austin FC (1-1-0, 3 pts.). Kickoff at Q2 Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids App.

The Rapids are still on the hunt for their first win of the season after drawing each of their first two MLS matches to start 2025.

Both draws for the Rapids could not be more different from each other, with the first being a 0-0 draw against St. Louis CITY SC and the second being a six-goal thriller against FC Dallas that ended 3-3. In St. Louis, the Colorado backline and goalkeeper Zack Steffen stood strong to preserve the shutout. For Steffen, it was the 30 th clean sheet of his MLS career. Shifting gears to their most recent match, the Rapids found their attack with forward Rafael Navarro recording a brace and defender Keegan Rosenberry notching a goal in the 3-3 result.

Navarro will be a player to watch for Colorado, as the Brazilian has a proven track record of impressive performances in the state of Texas. Over five matches in the Lone Star state, Navarro has recorded four goals, including a brace against FC Dallas in August of last season.

For Austin, their start to the season has been similar to that of the Rapids. The club started off their 2025 campaign with a win at home over Sporting Kansas City, 1-0. Osman Bukari logged the only goal for his side with Owen Wolff notching the assist. In their second match, Austin traveled to Portland for a matchup against the Timbers and were shut out 1-0 at Providence Park.

These two sides 1have kept things tight in their short history, with Colorado only having a slight edge in the all-time series against Austin. The Rapids have recorded a 4-3-2 record against the club over their five seasons in MLS, but Austin got the best of Colorado most recently. On Decision Day last season, Austin came out on top in a 3-2 contest at home against Colorado.

The other end of this matchup will feature former Rapids players Diego Rubio and Preston Burpo. Rubio joined the Rapids ahead of the 2019 season and went on to make 114 regular-season appearances for the club, including 97 starts, recording 38 goals and 26 assists. Burpo, who is now the goalkeeper coach for Austin, made 24 appearances between the sticks for Colorado during his time with the club (2008-09), recording four shutouts in that span.

The match will also mark the reunion of two former FC Cincinnati players, Ian Murphy and Brandon Vazquez. The two were with Cincinnati from 2022 to 2023 and appeared in 58 matches together during their time there.

