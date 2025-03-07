FC Cincinnati Waive Defender Bret Halsey
March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have waived defender Bret Halsey, the club announced today.
Halsey, 24, has made 42 appearances across all competitions over three seasons with FC Cincinnati. He joined the organization on an MLS NEXT Pro contract ahead of the 2023 season and was signed to a first-team contract later that season in July.
TRANSACTION: On March 7, 2025, FC Cincinnati waive defender Bret Halsey.
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2025
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rivalry Renewed as LAFC Takes on Seattle In MLS Action on Saturday, March 8 - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Defender Bret Halsey - FC Cincinnati
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener - New York City FC
- Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Kristi Coleman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC Celebrated as the 2024 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Closes Week Hosting Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Plays the Chicago Fire FC in 2025 Home Opener this Saturday, March 8 - FC Dallas
- Build Chemistry: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Columbus Crew SC for First Road Trip of the Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montreal to Visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Announce Youth Camp and Clinic Schedule for 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Visits D.C. United on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday Night for 7:30p MT Kickoff against San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC Looking to Establish Home Dominance - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC & Councilmember Moya Announce Transformative $7.5 Million Investment in Queens Community Organizations, Schools, and Non-Profits - New York City FC
- Team Store Advisory: Yankee Stadium - New York City FC
- Allende and Suárez on Target to Lead Inter Miami CF to Victory in First Leg against Cavalier FC - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Waive Defender Bret Halsey
- FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC Looking to Establish Home Dominance
- FC Cincinnati See Progress But Draw with Tigres UANL in Leg 1 of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- FC Cincinnati Host Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Showdown
- FC Cincinnati Look to Regroup, Turn the Page Quickly After First Defeat of the Season