FC Cincinnati Waive Defender Bret Halsey

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have waived defender Bret Halsey, the club announced today.

Halsey, 24, has made 42 appearances across all competitions over three seasons with FC Cincinnati. He joined the organization on an MLS NEXT Pro contract ahead of the 2023 season and was signed to a first-team contract later that season in July.

TRANSACTION: On March 7, 2025, FC Cincinnati waive defender Bret Halsey.

